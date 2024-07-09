Justin Jefferson admits 'Jets' is his alter ego; isn't mad at Kirk Cousins
Just like when Superman's cape is off he is just Clark Kent, Justin Jefferson doesn't become "Jets" until the Minnesota Vikings uniform and pads are on. Jefferson, dressed in a crisp$1,100 Louis Vuitton shirt, explained his alter ego persona during a Tuesday interview on The Rich Eisen Show.
"When you step on that field and you're going against the top guys in the world," Jefferson began, "you gotta have that ego to go out there and have that confidence to ball at a high level versus anybody that you step in front of."
When does "Jets" come out?
"Really about 2-3 hours before the game starts. Justin is leading all the way until I step foot onto the field. The practice, that's when I have Jets out. I always practice at a high level, always trying to get prepared for the week and get my mindset ready for the game that I'm going to have for the upcoming week," Jefferson said. "While I'm at practice and while I'm in that mode, I'm going full throttle and putting all of that effort in to try to be the best that I can for my teammates and of course getting that chemistry down with my quarterback."
Jefferson did the interview with Eisen ahead of Netflix releasing "Receiver," the eight episode documentary series featuring him and other star wide receivers during the 2023-24 NFL season. Jefferson promised that the show will provide an inside look at his difficult four year in the NFL, which saw him healthy for only half of the season.
"It's crazy that the first time I get injured, the first time I've ever missing any games, they get to record it. The whole world gets to see the process of me getting back on my feet," Jefferson said, hinting that the crew was filming all the way up to his recent four-year, $140 million contract extension with the Vikings.
"They wanted to add a little bit extra in the offseason," Jefferson said, "just to give me a little extra TV time."
Eisen also asked Jefferson if he was surprised that Kirk Cousins left the Vikings for the Atlanta Falcons.
"Yeah and no," Jefferson answered. "I always knew Kirk was going to do whatever he needs to do for his business-wise. I just knew that everything just wasn't the way he wanted it to be here, especially with having to pay me and having to pay so many different guys. I felt like he just wanted a new start, a new opportunity to start with Atlanta, and a clean slate.
"I'm not mad at him at all for that. I'm grateful for what he has brought to me and the things we have accomplished together, but at the end of the day it's a business and you gotta do what you gotta do for yourself and for your family. I clearly understand that. It's onto the next, it doesn't really matter what quarterback it is in my eyes, I'm always going to try to make the best of the opportunity and I'm always going to be the quarterback's friend and make his job a lot easier. It doesn't matter if it was Kirk or if it's Sam or if it's J.J., I'm going to make it as easy as possible for them. "