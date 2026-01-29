Justin Jefferson Shares His Honest Reaction to Pro Bowl Snub

In his sixth year with the Vikings, star receiver Justin Jefferson eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards, a mark he’s hit in all of his six seasons. He’s just one of three receivers in history to do so.

Even though it wasn’t the most productive season for Jefferson in comparison to others, he was still one of the top receivers in the league this past year. He posted career-lows in receiving yards (1,048), touchdowns (2) and yards per reception (12.5) and didn’t receive a Pro Bowl bid. This is just the second time he’s been snubbed in his career (the other being in 2023). And, Jefferson is not happy about it.

“Oh, trust me, I was pissed off I wasn’t a Pro Bowler this year,” Jefferson told USA Today Sports. “Just with the [difficult] season and still having 1,000 yards, I always try to be consistent and in the Pro Bowls.”

One reason Jefferson was frustrated he was snubbed from the Pro Bowl is because he has a goal of breaking the Vikings’ franchise record for the most appearances from a receiver. Cris Carter holds the current record with eight appearances, so Jefferson trails him with four.

Jefferson’s choosing to use this result to instead motivate him to compete better in the 2026 season.

“[A Pro Bowl selection] classifies you as one of the best in the league,” Jefferson said. “So it’s definitely tough not being a part of that this year, but I’m determined. That gives me more juice to put that work in for me not to be in this situation next year.”

The four NFC receivers selected for the Pro Bowl this season include Puka Nacua, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, George Pickens and Amon-Ra St. Brown. No Minnesota players were named to the Pro Bowl rosters this season. You can view the full rosters here.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated