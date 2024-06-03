Justin Jefferson's contract compared to other historic deals in Vikings history
Justin Jefferson signed a four-year, $140 million contract extension Monday, but how does it compare to some of the historic deals in franchise history? Let's dig in...
Kirk Cousins: 3 years, $84 million
Cousins was one of the highest-paid players in the NFL during his six-year tenure with the Vikings. He initially signed for $28 million annually as a free agent in 2018, and his final annual mark was $35 million in 2023, matching Jefferson's new deal.
Adrian Peterson: 6 years, $85.3 million
In the 2011 offseason, Peterson was coming off four straight seasons of 1,200+ rushing yards to begin his career. The Vikings decided to tie down their 24-year-old star running back with a deal worth $14.2 million annually. While he was the highest-paid back at the time, his annual salary would still make him the third-highest paid at his position today, 13 years later.
John Randle: 5 years, $32.4 million
One of the greatest Vikings of all time, John Randle was the highest-paid defensive player in the NFL after signing a five-year, $32.4 million deal in 1998. The salary cap was only $52.4 million at the time, so Randle making more than 8% of the team's cap was a historic deal. In comparison, Jefferson is expected to make 7.3% of the salary cap number in 2024.
Randy Moss: 8 years, $75 million
The Vikings locked up their star receiver for eight years when Moss signed a $75 million extension in 2001. His deal came out to $9.4 million annually, which was 7.2% of the salary cap at the time. He did not play out the entirety of his deal in Minnesota as he was traded to the Raiders in 2005.
Daunte Culpepper: 10 years, $102 million
Culpepper's 10-year, $102 million deal in 2003 was one of the biggest in Vikings' history. His $16 million signing bonus was the third-highest in NFL history at the time. His annual salary was 7.35% of the total salary cap in 2003.
Those contracts pale in comparison to modern day deals
Timing is everything and players in the league today are getting paid a lot more than the likes of Moss, Randle and Culpepper were in their days. Just look at the current Vikings roster and you'll find some huge deals that surpass them by a lot. Right tackle Brian O'Neill is on a five-year deal worth $92.5 million; edge rusher Jonathan Greenard just recently signed a four-year deal that will pay him $76 million; and T.J. Hockenson reset the tight end market last summer when he struck a four-year deal for $66 million.