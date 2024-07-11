Matthew Coller's Vikings training camp preview: Safeties
Welcome to another training camp preview looking at every position on the field for the Minnesota Vikings. Here we dive into one of the smallest yet most valuable positions on the Vikings’ defense: Safety. Harrison Smith is back in the mix, which will have a domino effect on how everything else plays out. Let’s take a closer look…
The starters
Harrison Smith
The Vikings scored an offseason victory when Smith decided to return for another season. The sheer fact that he was still an above average player last season (26th of 63 by PFF, top five in QB pressures among safeties and only a 78.8 QB rating allowed on throws into his coverage) is only part of the equation when it comes to getting the All-Pro back for 2024. He is a big part of Flores’ flexible scheme, lining up in the box more times than any other safety other than Josh Metellus. Plus, Smith’s presence allows Metellus to continue to play his versatile role rather than having to move into Smith’s spot.
One thing that Kevin O’Connell mentioned upon Hitman’s return was reducing his snap count. While this has been attempted and failed in the past, asking him to play over 1,100 snaps again would be too much. The Vikings’ depth at the position should allow for Smith to take some snaps off. As far as camp goes, that’s what we’ll be looking for: What happens when the six-time Pro Bowler goes to the sidelines?
Cam Bynum
Following a 2022 season that had ups and downs, Bynum put together a complete 2023 that saw him grade in the top 15 by PFF and thrive as an important part of the Vikings’ run defense (11th best run defense grade). He was one of the players that didn’t move around as much as the other safeties, only occasionally coming up into the slot position. Bynum enters camp as a proven veteran looking to add onto his resume and make a case for a contract extension after this season.
Josh Metellus
We may have had a sense that Metellus could contribute after playing well in fill-in duty in 2022 but nobody (including him) would have dreamed that by the end of 2023 he would play over 1,000 snaps and become a big part of the defense’s future. He led all safeties in QB pressures (29) and split snaps between the box, defensive line and slot. He was the most targeted safety in the NFL but only allowed 8.9 yards per reception, which was top 10 in the NFL at that position.
Will we see him at a free safety spot a little more often this year as Flores mixes and matches to get Byron Murphy Jr. into the slot more often and Smith more rest? What new wrinkles could be involved?
Depth
Theo Jackson
When he picked off a pass against the Eagles last year, everyone went, “Theo Jackson?” But it became less surprising as the season went on and it became clear that Flores liked what he saw from the former sixth-round pick of the Titans. Jackson ended up playing 125 snaps and held down his role effectively. Going into camp he should be considered locked into his spot as the next man up at safety.
Jay Ward
Last year in training camp we saw some flashes of an aggressive, multi-faceted player but it was also noticeable that the former LSU defensive back was going to need development. He saw 35 defensive snaps and 300 snaps on special teams. That is a fairly good sign for the 2023 fourth-rounder because special teams has become a quality proving ground for Vikings defensive backs over the years. But can he work his way into more defensive playing time in a crowded room? It was clear on draft day that they saw him as a Metellus-like player who could handle a lot of different assignments but it’s not always easy to reproduce college results in the NFL. At very least they have a core special teamer, we’ll see if there is more to the story in July and August.
On the bubble
Lewis Cine
Last Chance Lew. Unfortunately the nature of the NFL beast is such that patience is not really possible, even for a former first-round pick. After only playing a grand total of eight defensive reps and 84 special teams plays in 2024 (without any serious injury), the Vikings will have to be given a reason to keep him on the 53-man roster considering there are so many safeties that they already seem happy with. Cine’s first season was thrown for a loop after a severe leg injury and it’s plausible that he needed more time playing football to get back to 100% — or that he was drafted for an Ed Donatell defense and then struggled to grasp a completely different scheme. But those excuses haven’t applied to the other safeties. This appears to be a make or break situation.
The storylines
Will Cine find a role and stay on the 53?
One thing we know about Flores is that if a player has something within their skill set that he likes, then he’s going to find a way to use it. Even a situational pass rushing role or run stuffing in the box would be serious progress for the struggling ex-Bulldog. If Cine can carve out some type of role then it would leave the door open to the possibility of a turnaround. Considering next year Smith may retire and Bynum is going to be a free agent, there will be opportunity for Cine to start if he can prove himself this year. But let’s not get ahead of ourselves: He has to find any way possible to get on the field first.
Will we see more of Metellus in a traditional safety spot?
Of all the places Metellus lined up, he was only at the free safety position for 55 snaps. If Smith is going to come off the field more often and Flores wants to play three cornerbacks on the field at the same time, will Metellus get more playing time in a deep safety role? Or would they prefer to use someone else like Theo Jackson back there and reduce Metellus’s snap count to some extent to have three CBs on the field more often and play more man coverage? The defensive back room offers a lot of different options.
Can Jay Ward emerge as a situational piece?
The room is so loaded with talent that it might take another year before Ward really gets to see the field if there’s something there but his ability to moonlight as a nickel corner or play a traditional safety spot gives Flores an opportunity to find ways to put him on the field if he earns it.