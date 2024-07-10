Netflix documentary reveals Kevin O'Connell's frustration after loss to Eagles
Netflix's new documentary, Receiver, which featured Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson, revealed the star receiver was crushed after his goal-line fumble in Week 2 against Philadelphia. The Vikings ended up losing 34-28, which did not help Jefferson's feeling of disappointment after the game.
More notable though was what Netflix mics picked up from Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell's postgame message to his team.
In short, O'Connell was livid after his team turned over the ball four times in the six point loss.
“We’re 0-2. We’ve lost by a combined nine points and we’ve lost the turnover battle 7-1. When we talk about, ‘It’s all about the ball,’ it’s gotta f****** mean something to you. Everything inside you," O'Connell angrily preached to the team behind closed doors. "That’s just purely holding the organization in your hands and not caring enough. We’ve got the leadership in this room to fix it. We’re gonna get this s*** right and we’re gonna start rolling like a freight train.”
(Warning: Clip below features language not suitable for children.)
Since taking over in 2022, several of O'Connell's victorious postgame messages have gone viral for the enthusiasm and energy he has instilled in the team. The videos showed a clear change in direction from the tough love style of former coach Mike Zimmer.
His message in Philadelphia was significantly less positive than Vikings fans have been accustomed to hearing and was a look into the what an angry O'Connell sounds like after a difficult loss.
Unfortunately, the Vikings didn't stop the bleeding, losing the following week to the Los Angeles Chargers by four points after giving away the ball twice. Minnesota struggled to fix the turnover issue throughout 2023, giving the ball away 34 times, which were the second most in the league.