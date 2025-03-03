12 NFL combine winners who could be Vikings targets in 2025 draft
Every year, players who do well in the athletic tests at the NFL scouting combine are able to boost their stock ahead of the draft. It's just one piece of the evaluation puzzle — and this year, plenty of prospects opted not to test — but it can definitely impact the way a player is viewed by the league.
With the 2025 combine in the books, let's take a look at three players at each of the Vikings' four main positions of need who helped themselves in Indianapolis.
Defensive tackles
Darius Alexander, Toledo
Alexander, who the Vikings reportedly met with at the combine, was excellent across the board. He ran a 4.95 40, had great jumps, and put up 28 reps in the bench press, continuing the momentum he built in the Senior Bowl. He's a second-round target for Minnesota if they trade back.
Derrick Harmon, Oregon
Harmon is another guy who met with the Vikings. A projected first-round pick, he ran a 4.95 at 313 pounds and impressed with his agility in some of the drills. He makes a lot of sense at pick 24.
Ty Robinson, Nebraska
Robinson led all defensive tackles with a 4.83 40 and was among the leaders in the jumps and agility tests, earning an elite relative athletic score (RAS). He also put up 28 bench press reps. Robinson is a bit undersized at 6'5", 288, but he's a big-time athlete.
Defensive backs
Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina
Emmanwori had the single most impressive performance at this year's combine. He earned a perfect 10 RAS, which is extremely rare. At 6'3", 220, he ran a 4.38, jumped 43 inches in the vert, went 11.5 feet in the broad jump, and benched 20 reps. Emmanwori cemented himself as a first-round pick with his incredible display in Indy.
Maxwell Hairston, CB, Kentucky
Hairston can absolutely fly. He was the fastest player at the entire combine this year, running a 4.28 40, and he also posted great scores in the jumps. He's a projected Day 2 player who could potentially sneak into the first round.
Darien Porter, CB, Iowa State
Porter deserves some love as well. He was right behind Hairston in the 40 (4.30) and had the best ten-yard split time of any defensive back. He also showed out in the broad jump and agility tests. Porter is a likely Day 3 pick who really helped himself.
Running backs
Omarion Hampton, UNC
Hampton, who is a likely first-round pick in this loaded running back class, was very impressive at the combine. He ran a 4.46 at 221 pounds and posted elite jumps. His combination of size and athleticism is remarkable. Would the Vikings pull the trigger if he's there at 24?
RJ Harvey, UCF
There are so truly so many fun and intriguing running backs in this year's draft. One of those is Harvey, who ran a 4.40 and shined in the jumps. He's an older prospect, but he's coming off a couple huge seasons for UCF and could make his way into the Day 2 picture.
Bhayshul Tuten, Virginia Tech
Tuten made himself some serious money in Indy. He led all the backs with a 4.32 40 and a 40.5-inch vertical. At 206 pounds, he has ridiculous speed.
Interior offensive linemen
Grey Zabel, NDSU
Zabel shined at the Senior Bowl earlier this year and continued his upward trajectory at the combine. He posted a 36.5-inch vert, benched 26 reps, and looked fluid in the agility drills. Zabel, a college tackle who can play anywhere on the offensive line, may have cemented his spot in the first round.
Jonah Savaiinaea, Arizona
Savaiinaea is one of several tackles in this class who are projected to play on the interior at the next level. He ran a 4.95 40 at 324 pounds, which is eye-popping.
Jared Wilson, Georgia
One last guy worth mentioning is Wilson, the Georgia center who ran a 4.84 40 at 310 pounds and crushed it in the jumps. That's the kind of number that catches teams' attention.
Recommended articles
Stay up to date on all things Vikings by bookmarking Minnesota Vikings On SI, subscribing to our YouTube channel, and signing up to receive our free Vikings newsletter.