14 wins doesn't matter: Vikings middle of the pack in 2026 Super Bowl odds
Like Tom Brady said during the Super Bowl, every team starts at the bottom every single season.
So it goes for the Minnesota Vikings, who after 14 wins during the 2024-25 regular season have found themselves getting very little respect in the newly released 2026 Super Bowl odds from DraftKings.
While the champion Philadelphia Eagles top the odds at +600, the Vikings are tied with the Chicago Bears for the 15th-best odds to win the Super Bowl next season.
The 14 teams ahead of Minnesota:
- Philadelphia Eagles (+600)
- Kansas City Chiefs (+700)
- Buffalo Bills (+700)
- Baltimore Ravens (+700)
- Detroit Lions (+1000)
- San Francisco 49ers (+1600)
- Washington Commanders (+1800)
- Green Bay Packers (+1800)
- Cincinnati Bengals (+2000)
- Los Angeles Rams (+2800)
- Los Angeles Chargers (+2800)
- Houston Texans (+3000)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+3500)
- Denver Broncos (+3500)
NFC teams with lower odds than the Vikings include the Seattle Seahawks (+6500), Dallas Cowboys (+6500), Atlanta Falcons (+6500), Arizona Cardinals (+7000), Carolina Panthers (+13000), and the New Orleans Saints (+15000).
The Vikings have a lot of salary cap space to upgrade weaknesses on the roster, but they do have quite a few holes to fill with up to eight key players on defense hitting free agency. They also have to figure out what to do at quarterback — J.J. McCarthy or Sam Darnold? — and find a No. 1 running back with Aaron Jones entering free agency.
