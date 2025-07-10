2025 All-NFC North Preseason Team: Vikings duo even more dangerous?
The edge rushers on the 2025 All-NFC North Preseason Team are led by Lions beast Aidan Hutchinson, who has much to prove after breaking his leg and missing the majority of the 2024-25 season. Right behind him are Vikings rush experts Jonathan Greenard and Andrew Van Ginnkel, who clearly sit atop the NFC North as the best pass-rushing duo in the division.
The voting was conducted by our panel of four NFC North On SI correspondents. On my ballot, I went with Hutchinson at No. 1, followed by Van Ginkel, Greenard, Rashan Gary and Montez Sweat. Full voting results:
Player
Total votes
1st
2nd
3rd
4th
5th
Aidan Hutchinson
4
4
Jonathan Greenard
4
2
2
Andrew Van Ginkel
4
2
1
1
Rashan Gary
4
1
1
2
Montez Sweat
4
3
1
1. Aidan Hutchinson, Detroit Lions
Before a brutal season-ending injury, Aidan Hutchinson was having a historic start to the 2024 season. He was the NFC Defensive Player of the Month in September and had four sacks in a Week 2 loss to Tampa Bay, which put him on a record pace early in the year.
While we'll never know if Hutchinson would've kept up that production and broke the single-season sack record, it's clear that he is one of the league's best pass rushers. He has an exceptional blend of speed and power off the edge, and has continued to develop throughout his three NFL seasons. There are plenty of concerns about whether the Lions will find someone to work in tandem with him, but as long as he's in the mix the defense will be in good hands. — John Maakaron, Lions On SI
2. Jonathan Greenard, Minnesota Vikings
Greenard signed a four-year, $76 million contract with Minnesota last offseason and his job duty was simple: replace Danielle Hunter's production off the edge. He did just that, playing in all 17 games and racking up 12 sacks, four forced fumbles, three passes defensed — and he finished third in the NFL with 80 QB pressures.
His numbers could get even better in 2025-26 if Minnesota's interior defensive line makes it harder for teams to double and triple team Greenard. The additions of Jonathan Allen and Javon Hargrave to the middle of the D-line should free up Greenard to create even more chaos in the backfield. — Joe Nelson, Vikings On SI
3. Andrew Van Ginkel, Minnesota Vikings
Van Ginkel thrived in his first season with the Vikings, terrorizing quarterbacks with 11.5 sacks and 50 pressures. He also provided elite coverage skills off the edge, earning an 81.0 coverage grade from Pro Football Focus highlighted by a pair of interception returns for touchdowns. His coverage grade was second among all qualified edge rushers last season, trailing only Nik Bonitto (92.6) of the Denver Broncos. The difference was Bonitto earned his grade in 68 coverage snaps, compared to 212 snaps as a linebacker in coverage for Van Ginkel.
Like Greenard, Van Ginkel could be even more dangerous this coming season thanks to Minnesota's offseason spent beefing up the middle of the defensive line with Jonathan Allen and Javon Hargrave. Throw in expected growth from 2024 first-round pick, edge rusher Dallas Turner, and the Vikings have the makings of one of the most dominant pass-rush units in the NFL. — Joe Nelson, Vikings On SI
4. Rashaan Gary, Green Bay Packers
The Packers drafted Rashan Gary with the 12th pick of the first round in 2019. In 2023, he received a four-year, $96 million contract extension. There are great expectations associated with those things.
So far, Gary has failed to live up to those expectations. He’s been good. He just hasn’t been great. As he enters Year 7, it’s possible Gary will never be anything more than a good player who will deliver solid production as a pass rusher and set the edge as a run defender but never will be capable of taking over a game against top competition.
Gary is coming off his first Pro Bowl season, even though he went from nine sacks, 22 quarterback hits and 60 pressures in 2023, when he impressively returned from a torn ACL, to 7.5 sacks, 15 quarterback hits and 47 pressures in 2024. At least he set a career high with nine tackles for losses as he was a formidable part of one of the NFL’s top run defenses.
Gary is still looking for his first 10-sack season. Given the inconsistencies of Green Bay’s pass rush last season and the lack of a marquee addition this offseason, the Packers badly need Gary to turn up the heat. — Bill Huber, Packers On SI
5. Montez Sweat, Chicago Bears
Montez Sweat's sack total plummeted from 12 1/2 over 2023 to 5 1/2 all while the Bears' pass rush overall produced 10 more sacks than the previous season.
What to make of it is open to debate but there's no doubt he was less effective chasing QBs in his first full Bears season after terrorizing them while splitting 2023 between Chicago and Washington. Too much was paid for his services to see such a decline.
The difference could come in Dennis Allen's scheme, and the addition of defensive line help made by the Bears. A better interior rush, with the addition of Grady Jarrett, maturity of Gervon Dexter and return from injury of Andrew Billings could take pressure off Sweat and free him to apply heat like in 2023, when he had a career-high 40 pressures. — Gene Chamberlain, Bears On SI