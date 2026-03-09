Maxx Crosby and Rashan Gary Trades Hint at Jonathan Greenard's Value

Are the Minnesota Vikings going to trade edge-rushing linebacker Jonathan Greenard this week?

If they do, the debate online is about how much a team should have to give up to get him. The Ravens gave the Raiders two first-round picks for Maxx Crosby, while the Packers received a fourth-round pick from Dallas to get edge rusher Rashan Gary on Monday morning.

Context is important when comparing Greenard with Crosby and Gary. All three are under contract for multiple seasons, with Crosby signed through 2029. His contract, coupled with the fact that he's one of the most disruptive pass rushers in the league, explain why the Ravens had to part with multiple first-rounders to get him.

A 2027 fourth-round pick for Gary seems like a steal for Dallas, but Gary was reportedly on the verge of being released by Green Bay, which undoubtedly dropped the price to acquire him in a trade. Would Dallas have had to pay more if Gary hadn't posted a goodbye to Green Bay on Instagram, and then deleted it?

Gary's gaffe might've sabotaged the Packers, which, for Vikings fans, is hilarious. Even though Gary claimed his account was hacked, his message was on par with what a player would say after being told they were going to be released. It's all speculation, but the dots are pretty easy to connect in his case.

So what do the two trades mean for the Vikings and Greenard? Logically, the cost to acquire Greenard falls somewhere in between. As Vikings beat reporter Alec Lewis notes, Green is "worth a very premium return, so the Vikings will understandably drive a hard bargain."

They can't ask for two first-rounders because Greenard isn't quite on Crosby's level. Greenard is also only signed for two more seasons, while Crosby's deal is good through the 2029 season.

Player 2026 cap hit 2027 2028 2029 Greenard $22.15M $22.3M UFA Gary $28M $31M UFA Crosby $30.69M $29.78M $27.28M $28.21M

One of the reasons the Vikings are considering a trade is that Greenard, whose base salary is $18.39 million for the next two seasons, allegedly wants to be paid like a premium pass rusher. Despite only finishing last season with 3.5 sacks, Greenard's production has been similar to Crosby and Gary over the past two seasons.

Comparing the 2024 and 2025 numbers of Crosby, Gary, and Greenard. | Stathead

Greenard's 47 quarterback pressures last season trailed Crosby (53) and Gary (54), but not might much, considering he played in only 12 games compared to 15 and 16 for Crosby and Gary, respectively. And the fact that Greenard finished third in the NFL with 80 pressures in 2024 — Crosby had 54 and Gary had 47 — cannot be ignored.

Greenard is certainly playing on a contract below market value. Any team that wants to trade for him will have to give hiim a new contract, but the Vikings would be wise to demand a first-round pick, or multiple Day 2 picks, to part with him.

By trading Greenard, Minnesota would create $12.25 million in cap space. With players agreeing to terms with new teams in free agency this week, trading him as soon as possible could go a long way in giving Minnesota more spending power while the list of available free agents is still ripe with talent.

However, keeping Greenard might be the best outcome since he'd be very hard to replace.