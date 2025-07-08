2025 All-NFC North Preseason Team: Vikings overlooked at DT
The votes are in for the 2025 All-NFC North Preseason Team on the interior defensive line.
Our panel of voters from NFC North On SI correspondents unanimously selected Detroit's Alim McNeill as the best defensive tackle in the division, followed by Green Bay's Kenny Clark, Chicago's Gervon Dexter and then a tie for fourth place between Detroit's DJ Reader and Minnesota's Jonathan Allen.
Player
Total votes
1st
2nd
3rd
4th
5th
Alim McNeill
4
4
Kenny Clark
4
3
1
Gervon Dexter
4
1
1
2
DJ Reader
4
1
2
1
Jonathan Allen
4
1
2
1
Alim McNeill, Detroit Lions
Before the 2023 season, Alim McNeill made a huge change that would ultimately change his trajectory as a player. Motivated by the desire to play more, McNeill changed his diet and attacked his offseason, which has increased the amount of snaps he can play and the damage he can do to opposing offenses.
McNeill earned his place amongst the Lions' core, which was solidified by him signing a four-year, $97 million contract. He has become an increased pass rush presence over the course of his career, and has the versatility to play in multiple positions along the defensive line. He is expected to miss the start of the regular season while rehabbing a torn ACL from late last year, but when he returns he will give the defense a massive boost. — John Maakaron, Lions On SI
Kenny Clark, Green Bay Packers
Kenny Clark is a three-time Pro Bowler who has been one of the top defensive tackles in the NFL for several seasons. Last year, though, he disappeared.
In 2023, he was picked for the Pro Bowl after setting career highs with 7.5 sacks, nine tackles for losses and 16 quarterback hits. In 2024, new defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley implemented an attacking style. Clark was excited for what it could mean for his career. Instead, he had one sack, four tackles for losses and five quarterback hits. Other than his rookie season in 2016, it was the worst season of his career.
Is Clark a bad fit for the scheme? Was he slow to adjust? Did age catch up with him? Was it the ankle injury sustained on a Week 1 Tush Push against the Eagles? The Packers badly need Clark – one of the highest-paid players at the position – to have a big-time bounce-back season at one of Green Bay’s thinnest positions. — Bill Huber, Packers On SI
Gervon Dexter, Chicago Bears
DJ Reader, Detroit Lions
With Alim McNeill having the ability to slide all over the defensive line, having a steady presence in the middle in DJ Reader has been a massive addition. Reader has a strong reputation throughout the league and teams account for him strongly, as he frequently sees double teams when opposing teams are trying to run the ball.
Reader had what many would consider a down year by his standards, but he set a career-high in sacks in 2024. He told reporters he is solely motivated by winning a Super Bowl, and he will have a big impact on whether or not Detroit's defense can hold up and play at the standard required to do so. — John Maakaron, Lions On SI
Jonathan Allen, Minneota Vikings
In eight years with the Commanders, Allen totaled 401 tackles, 42 sacks, five passes defensed, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and an interception.
The expectation for 2025 is that he'll be free to dominate while playing alongside Javon Hargrave, as opposing teams focus on slowing the ferocious edge attack from Andrew Van Ginkel and Jonathan Greenard.
Allen missed half of last season with a torn pectoral muscle, but he had the strength and courage to return for Washington's playoff run. Now, he finds himself in the middle of Minnesota's defensive line, bringing a run-stuffing, pass-rushing ability the Vikings have sorely lacked in recent seasons.
Allen landing fifth in this vote — and Hargrave going unrecognized — could look like major oversights by the time the 2025–26 season is over. — Joe Nelson, Vikings On SI
Honorable mention: Montez Sweat, Chicago Bears
Montez Sweat's sack total plummeted from 12 1/2 over 2023 to 5 1/2 all while the Bears' pass rush overall produced 10 more sacks than the previous season.
What to make of it is open to debate but there's no doubt he was less effective chasing QBs in his first full Bears season after terrorizing them while splitting 2023 between Chicago and Washington. Too much was paid for his services to see such a decline.
The difference could come in Dennis Allen's scheme, and the addition of defensive line help made by the Bears. A better interior rush, with the addition of Grady Jarrett, maturity of Gervon Dexter and return from injury of Andrew Billings could take pressure off Sweat and free him to apply heat like in 2023, when he had a career-high 40 pressures. — Gene Chamberlain, Bears On SI