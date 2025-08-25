3 biggest questions facing Vikings ahead of roster cutdown day
As the NFL's roster cutdown deadline approaches, the Vikings have already answered a couple questions. Trading Harrison Phillips cleared the path for an extra young defensive tackle to make the roster, while a trio of moves (trading Sam Howell to the Eagles, signing Carson Wentz, releasing Brett Rypien) solidified the quarterback room.
But other questions remain. Here are the three biggest ones that will be answered on Tuesday and over the remainder of this week.
Who do they add at wide receiver?
There's no doubt that the Vikings will make at least one addition at the receiver position, and perhaps multiple. It's their most glaring immediate need, considering Jordan Addison's suspension and Jalen Nailor's hand injury. They must add a player who can step into a Week 1 role alongside Justin Jefferson and guys like Lucky Jackson and Tai Felton.
The question is who that will be. Adam Thielen is the obvious candidate who has been discussed plenty, but the Panthers seem hesitant to give him up and there are enough other options out there that the Vikings don't need to give in to Carolina's asking price. Two other former Vikings from the Kevin O'Connell era who wouldn't cost much are K.J. Osborn and Brandon Powell. Someone like Trey Palmer (Buccaneers) would make a lot of sense as a trade target. Jakobi Meyers as a rental would be a big splash. Tyler Boyd could work as a low-cost free agent. There's no shortage of possibilities.
How do they feel about their cornerback depth?
The Vikings' other position group where depth is a significant concern is cornerback. Byron Murphy Jr. and Isaiah Rodgers are locked in as the top two in that room, but Jeff Okudah is a high-risk option as the current CB3, even if he does have some upside after a strong training camp.
Behind those three, who's up next? Former third-round pick Mekhi Blackmon, coming off an ACL injury, didn't have a great preseason. Dwight McGlothern, Ambry Thomas, and rookie Zemaiah Vaughn are the other corners on the roster as of Monday afternoon. Whereas receiver is a short-term need, there are long-term questions at corner.
This feels like another spot where the Vikings will look to add. Stephon Gilmore is still out there, as are vets like Kendall Fuller and Rasul Douglas. Standout nickel Mike Hilton was just cut by the Dolphins. Other options will become available via trade, waivers, or free agency as rosters are trimmed down. It'll be interesting to see what GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah does at that position (with Brian Flores' input).
Who's RB3 and TE3?
There are a variety of specific position battles that will be decided on Tuesday, and a couple of the more notable ones come on the offensive side of the ball. At running back, will the No. 3 be Zavier Scott (ankle injury pending), Ty Chandler, or a third option? It may be worth noting that Cam Akers was cut by the Saints on Monday. The same question can be asked at tight end, where the top two candidates for Johnny Mundt's old role would seem to be veteran Nick Vannett and undrafted rookie Ben Yurosek. Do the Vikings keep three or four players there?
The deadline to get down to 53 is Tuesday at 3 p.m. CT, but that's not the end of the roster construction process.