4 Vikings lead NFC position groups in Pro Bowl voting
A foursome of Vikings stars lead their respective positions in vote-getting for the 2025 Pro Bowl.
With just one week of voting left, wide receiver Justin Jefferson, linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel, cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. and long snapper Andrew DePaola lead their respective positions in fan voting.
The NFL only noted who the NFC and AFC leading vote-getters are at each position, so it's unclear how big of lead any of Minnesota's four players have.
Jefferson leads the Vikings in receptions (82), receiving yards (1,243) and receiving touchdowns (8). He ranks 10th in the league in catches, second in yards and is tied for fifth in touchdowns. The 25-year-old has been to the Pro Bowl in three of his four seasons, missing only last season's game after playing in only 10 games due to injuries.
Van Ginkel, 29, is having an outstanding debut season with the Vikings. He has 64 total tackles, including 15 for loss, which is tied for the team lead. He has also recorded nine sacks, forced one fumble and returned both of his interceptions for touchdowns. Van Ginkel has never been selected to the Pro Bowl.
Murphy, 26, has 61 combined tackles, including five for loss, and leads the team with six interceptions and one forced fumble. His six picks ranks second in the league behind Detroit's Kerby Joseph and Green Bay's Xavier McKinney, who both have seven. Murphy has yet to make a Pro Bowl in his six-year career.
DePaola has represented the team at each of the last two Pro Bowl games and leads NFC long snappers in voting again this season, despite missing four weeks with an injury.
Fans have until Dec. 23 to vote for their favorite players to fill out the 88-man Pro Bowl roster.
Fans are able to vote as often as they want, with voting available on a number of different platforms. Direct voting is available at ProBowl.com/Vote as well as on team sites like vikings.com.
On social media, fans can vote by tweeting the first and last name of the player, tagging the player's official X account handle or using a hashtag with the player's first and last name. The post must include the hashtag #ProBowlVote to be counted.
Overall, the Vikings rank fourth among teams with players receiving the most votes. The Detroit Lions lead the NFL followed by the Ravens and Steelers. The Eagles round out the top five.