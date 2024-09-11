49ers heavy favorites to win in Vikings' home opener
If the Vikings need any bulletin-board material for Sunday's home opener against the 49ers, they needn't look any further than the current line Vegas has on the game.
According to oddsmakers, the 49ers are a six-point favorite to walk into U.S. Bank Stadium and beat the Vikings. What's crazy about that line is that it exists despite reports indicating that star running back Christian McCaffrey — he had 96 total yards and two touchdowns against the Vikings last season — is considered a "long shot" to play because of a pulled calf muscle and Achilles tendinitis.
Add in the fact that Minnesota just went on the road and smacked the Giants 28-6 and the 49ers haven't won in Minneapolis in more than 30 years, San Fran being a heavy favorite doesn't quite add up in our eyes.
Do you know the last time the 49ers won in Minneapolis? It was 1992 when Steve Young, Jerry Rice and John Taylor beat Rich Gannon, Anthony Carter and Terry Allen 20-17 at the Metrodome. Since then, the Vikings have rattled off seven straight home victories against the 49ers.
The 49ers are the defending NFC champs and enter the game with momentum, but going into another team's stadium and beating them in their home opener is hard to do (unless you're playing the Giants at MetLife Stadium). San Francisco leaving Minnesota with a win wouldn't be shocking, but making them a favorite by six points is a slap to Minnesota's face.
Did you know that the Chiefs are favored at home to beat the Bengals by six points?
In what world are the Vikings and Bengals equal underdogs when one team is playing at home after winning in Week 1 and the other is playing on the road against the best team in the NFL after losing at home to the lowly Patriots in Week 1?
It just doesn't add up...