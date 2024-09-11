'Long shot' to play: Christian McCaffrey dealing with calf injury, Achilles tendinitis
Will he or won't he play? That's the million-dollar question about running back Christian McCaffrey as the San Francisco 49ers and Minnesota Vikings meet in Minneapolis on Sunday at noon.
The latest speculation comes from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, who believes McCaffrey is a "long shot" to play after missing San Francisco's 32-19 win over the New York Jets in Week 1 because of a calf injury and Achilles tendinitis.
"It feels to me, just taking stock of the situation, talking to people involved, that Christian McCaffrey is a long shot to play this week against the Minnesota Vikings," Rapoport said Wednesday, who added that McCaffrey's Achilles tendinitis is currently more troublesome than his "calf pull."
49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan revealed in a conference call with reporters this week Achilles tendinitis in addition to the strained calf, noting that McCaffrey would likely have played in Week 1 if it were a playoff game.
“It’s not just the calf, it’s the Achilles, and the Achilles is tendinitis, and that stuff comes and goes. And when it is acting up it’s something you’ve got to be very careful about," Shanahan said. "Christian is very diligent about that stuff. If it was a playoff game, he made it very clear to me he believed he could go. But when you hear that type of stuff, and it’s not a playoff game, and it’s Week 1, especially when you’re dealing with the lower extremities like that, it was a tough decision, but hearing all the words and stuff, in the long run it made it easy.”
According to the Mayo Clinic, Achilles tendinitis "can weaken the tendon, making it more vulnerable to a tear."
On Monday, ESPN's Adam Schefter speculated that McCaffrey could miss the game in Minnesota, but later that night, tight end George Kittle said he expects McCaffrey to play against the Vikings.
The first official injury report for the Vikings-49ers game will be released later Wednesday.