5 Minnesota Vikings breakout candidates for 2025
The NFL world is focused on Indianapolis this week as scouts evaluate future talent they hope will bring success to their franchises. While projecting talent yet to enter the league is exciting, why not also take a look at some of the guys already on rosters who could break out this season?
With that in mind, here are five players (excluding J.J. McCarthy because that's obvious) who could explode onto the scene for the Vikings next season.
Dallas Turner
The No. 17 pick in the 2024 draft didn’t quite live up to expectations in his rookie season. Playing just 300 defensive snaps, Turner finished with 20 total tackles, three sacks, and an interception — far from the impact most had hoped for. However, there’s a bright side: most of those numbers came in the last five games of the season.
Turner missed much of the year, but that didn’t hurt the Vikings, as Andrew Van Ginkel and Jonathan Greenard played at Pro Bowl levels. When Turner did finally step in, he made an impact. In a three-game stretch from Weeks 14 through 16, Turner tallied two sacks and an interception in three straight wins.
"The flashes you saw from him in the second half of last season — he had either three or four straight games with either a sack or an interception against the Seattle Seahawks, where he fully dropped into coverage — he looked like a guy who, with some patience, Vikings fans are going to be happy with," said Will Ragatz of Vikings on SI. "It wasn’t by any means the rookie season you hope for from a 17th overall pick, but keep in mind... he was playing behind two Pro Bowl-level outside linebackers in Andrew Van Ginkel and Jonathan Greenard. He was learning a complex defense, with a lot of different responsibilities. It’s not just ‘go get after the quarterback.’ He was learning a lot of what makes Van Ginkel so good. So, I’m high on Dallas Turner. He was 21 coming out of college, maybe 22 now. Pat Jones will be gone, so Turner should get a chance to play 600-700 snaps. I could see him having a season like Pat Jones’ — maybe not pushing for 10 sacks, but something in the 7-8 sack range. I really see that happening."
With a second year in Brian Flores’ defense, Turner could thrive and prove why the Vikings were confident in trading up to select him.
Walter Rouse
The Vikings need help at guard — a problem that has persisted for years. Blake Brandel faded at the end of last season, the Dalton Risner experiment at right guard was as average as his performance at left guard, and Ed Ingram’s third season was a complete disaster.
Minnesota’s guard issues were glaring in the final two games, where Sam Darnold was sacked 11 times in losses to the Lions and Rams.
One big-name guard target is off the board after Kansas City franchise-tagged Trey Smith. With free agency still a few weeks away, the list of top-tier guards is shrinking. With limited draft picks, the Vikings may have to (gulp) look inward again to solve this longstanding issue. Enter 6-foot-6, 313-pound Walter Rouse, the Vikings’ sixth-round pick from last year.
Rouse primarily played as a tackle during the 2024 preseason, allowing four pressures but no sacks in 137 snaps over three games. During the season, he saw limited action, appearing for six special teams snaps in Week 12. However, Minnesota reportedly experimented with moving the 23-year-old to guard. If he can make that transition successfully, Rouse could be the long-awaited solution at guard for the Vikings.
"Nobody is talking about Walter Rouse with all the offensive line issues," said Joe Nelson of Vikings on SI. "With the guard play, you might be replacing Blake Brandel, Dalton Risner, and Ed Ingram. We know they’ll look to free agency and the draft for help, but Rouse is a guy they experimented with, moving from tackle to guard all season. He just sat in the background, but this is a monster, an athletic freak with basketball in his bloodlines. He could come in and play guard, being a mammoth presence on that offensive line."
Mekhi Blackmon
Blackmon missed his sophomore season due to an ACL injury suffered before the season even began, which was a tough blow for the former third-round pick who showed promising signs in his rookie season. In 2023, he snagged one interception and scooped up a fumble return, while his 71.8 coverage grade was the highest among Vikings defensive backs who played over 100 snaps.
"I’d point to a guy who’s coming back from an ACL injury, a third-round pick in 2023, Mekhi Blackmon," said Ragatz. "He has a chance to have a strong season for the Vikings. He won’t be handed a starting cornerback spot, as the Vikings will bring in other options through free agency and the draft. But I think there’s a good chance he earns one of those top three roles. Based on his rookie season, there were a lot of promising signs: good coverage and a guy who’s not afraid to come downhill and play the run, even though he’s only about 5-foot-9. This year might not be his breakout, but maybe 2026, when he’s fully recovered from the ACL, could be when he explodes. For now, I think he’s primed for a strong season, and could follow a career trajectory similar to Antoine Winfield’s. That would be the best-case scenario."
With potential departures of Byron Murphy Jr., Stephon Gilmore, and Shaq Griffin, the Vikings will be looking to revamp their cornerback position, and Blackmon seems poised to take advantage of the opportunities.
Theo Jackson
Another player poised to capitalize on offseason departures or retirements is safety Theo Jackson. The 26-year-old will be entering his fourth season with the Vikings in 2025. His playing time has been limited due to the depth and strength of the Vikings’ safety unit. Cam Bynum could cash in this offseason with another team, and Harrison Smith has been on the verge of retirement for several years. If either of those veterans leaves, Jackson could see significant playing time.
"Theo Jackson could have an opportunity to play major safety snaps if Cam Bynum doesn’t re-sign or if Harrison Smith retires," said Nelson. "That opportunity might not come, but if it does, I think he could be the next Vikings success story."
Jalen Redmond
Once again, we turn to a position of weakness for the Vikings: the defensive line. Minnesota’s lack of pass-rushing defensive tackles remains one of their biggest offseason needs. Even if the Vikings add free-agent signings or high draft picks to bolster their defensive front, the Eagles have shown that a deep defensive line is essential for success.
In his rookie season, Jalen Redmond totaled 18 tackles, six for loss, in just 208 snaps. The former UFL standout showed flashes in limited usage. If Redmond can maintain that efficiency with more playing time, he could prove to be a valuable asset on the Vikings’ revamped defensive front in 2025.
"I’ve got one more player on my mind: Jalen Redmond, former UFL standout," said Ragatz. "There were two games last season where he had multiple tackles for a loss, which is impressive for a defensive lineman who isn’t the biggest guy. Similar to the situations with Blackmon and Jackson, Redmond is still a bit under the radar, but he has a real shot to take on a bigger role this year. Even if the Vikings add a defensive tackle in free agency or the draft, Redmond will be in the mix for playing time because of the juice he brings as a pass rusher. He can bat passes down at the line, beat guards with his quickness, and has some power. I think he’s a guy to keep an eye on, and it’s a fun underdog story coming from the UFL."