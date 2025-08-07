5 risers and 5 fallers through two weeks of Vikings training camp
Two weeks into Vikings training camp, the sample size is large enough to have some opinions formed based on what I've seen at practice on a near-daily basis. There's still plenty of time for things to change, but with the preseason opener coming up in a couple days, it feels like a good time to take stock of some risers and fallers from the first couple weeks of camp.
5 risers
Dallas Turner, OLB
Turner has done exactly what the Vikings hoped to see from him in his second training camp. He's carried over the momentum he built during the offseason program and has been all over the field, making plays with both the first-team defense and the second unit. He clearly trained hard this offseason to get his body ready for year two, and all the signs are pointing towards a breakout season as a big part of Brian Flores' defense. The Vikings feel like they have three starters at outside linebacker.
Jeff Okudah, CB
The buzz is steadily growing around Okudah, who looks like he has a chance to be this year's version of the Sam Darnold success story. The former No. 3 overall pick is on his fourth team in four years, but he's only 26 years old and still possesses plenty of tools. Okudah has been the Vikings' clear-cut CB3 throughout camp, which is essentially a starting role. His athleticism, physicality, and competitive edge have shown up. Flores appears genuinely excited about Okudah's potential in this system.
Theo Jackson, S
Like Turner, Jackson is a guy who is easy to point to as a breakout candidate heading into the 2025 season. He's set to step into a much larger role with Cam Bynum no longer around, and he's already impressed the coaching staff enough behind the scenes to earn a contract extension earlier this offseason. And yet, Jackson still warrants a mention here because of how impressive he's been throughout camp. Whether he's with the 1s or the 2s, he's constantly in the right spot and making plays. Bynum's a very good player, but the Vikings may not end up missing him that much this year.
Lucky Jackson, WR
With Justin Jefferson missing almost all of camp so far due to a minor hamstring strain, other receivers have gotten a chance to step up. The one who has seized the opportunity the most is Jackson, a 28-year-old former UFL standout who has spent most of the last two years on the Vikings' practice squad. He's been working with the first-team offense and hasn't looked out of place. Jackson has caught a bunch of passes throughout camp and is making his case for not only a spot on the 53-man roster, but maybe even some real playing time.
Ben Yurosek, TE
Another player who has found an opportunity and run with it — which is the name of the game in the NFL — is Yurosek. Gavin Bartholomew, the Vikings' sixth-round pick, has been out all offseason with a serious back injury. That's opened the door for Yurosek to get significant reps in the battle for Minnesota's No. 3 TE role. He even got some recent first-team work when T.J. Hockenson was banged up. Yurosek has shown some real pass-catching ability, and the Vikings have also complimented the undrafted rookie's willingness to block.
5 fallers
Sam Howell, QB
Howell hasn't done enough, thus far, to convince me that the Vikings have the backup quarterback position solidified. He's mixed in some impressive throws at times, but the consistency simply has not been there. There have been a lot of interceptions and a lot of incompletions, as well as some moments where he's held it too long and been sacked. Preseason games will give Howell an opportunity to turn things around, but it wouldn't be surprising if the team eventually looks elsewhere for a backup QB.
Jalen Nailor, WR
Nailor hasn't had a bad camp. He just hasn't seemed to ascend the way you might've hoped from a guy in a contract year. With Jefferson hurt, Nailor has been basically an every-down player with the first-team offense. He's caught a ton of passes from J.J. McCarthy. But drops, which were an issue for him last year, have popped up at times. And more notably, Nailor has had a very low success rate in terms of coming down with difficult or contested catches. Receiver is another position where the Vikings could look to add, especially with Jordan Addison now suspended for the first three games.
Tai Felton, WR
Let me preface this by saying that there's no reason to panic on Felton before his rookie season even begins. He's still got a lot of intriguing tools that could help him have a long NFL career. With that said, his first training camp has been fairly disappointing. Felton has stood out more often for dropping a pass or slipping in the grass than he has for executing a crisp, successful rep. He's going to make the roster and perhaps contribute on special teams, but the late third-rounder may need a full developmental year before seeing the field. Perhaps it'll be a similar situation to K.J. Osborn, who didn't play on offense as a rookie but then caught 50 passes in his second season. It's also always possible that I'm way off base here and Felton will emerge as a playmaker this fall.
Ty Chandler, RB
Chandler has certainly looked explosive at times with the second-team offense. This is a guy who showed a lot of promise late in the 2023 season. But it hasn't all been smooth sailing as he looks to bounce back from a rough 2024 campaign. On multiple occasions, when asked about Chandler, Kevin O'Connell has mentioned things like missed assignments in pass protection. This now appears to be a very even competition between Chandler and former practice squad addition Zavier Scott for the RB3 job. That'll be one of the more intriguing battles to monitor in the preseason.
Mekhi Blackmon, CB
Blackmon falls in a similar boat to Nailor for me. He hasn't been bad, but he hasn't seized an opportunity the way we might've expected him to coming into training camp. It's been an up-and-down camp for Blackmon, who has made some plays and also been out of position at times. Coming off of last year's ACL injury, the former third-round pick hasn't been in a real competition with Okudah for the CB3 job. I do think he'll make the roster, but he's seemingly closer to being surpassed by someone like Dwight McGlothern than he is to pushing Okudah for a significant role.