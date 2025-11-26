Vikings' first injury report has updates on Darrisaw, Jackson, Greenard

The Vikings did not have left tackle Christian Darrisaw or left guard Donovan Jackson at their first practice of the week on Wednesday, according to the recently-released injury report. Darrisaw (foot) and Jackson (ankle) both left Sunday's blowout loss against the Packers before its conclusion.

Both players will likely need to progress to at least getting in a limited practice session by Friday in order to have a chance to play on Sunday afternoon in Seattle.

"Both those guys, they will not participate today," head coach Kevin O'Connell said earlier in the day. "Donovan obviously dealing with his ankle. It's sore, but we've had conversations about seeing what the rest of his week looks like as possibly being available for this week. But at the same time, he'll have to improve from where he's at right now to have a chance to play, which is very possible.

"And then Christian's working through just some soreness, but hopefully have a chance to get him some work here as the week goes on and determine his status for the game."

Darrisaw's backup is veteran swing tackle Justin Skule, who has played nearly 300 offensive snaps at either left or right tackle across six games this season. He's had a rough go in pass protection, allowing 21 pressures and six sacks, per PFF. Jackson's backup is Blake Brandel, who has played three different spots on the OL this year, most recently starting five straight games at center.

Quarterback J.J. McCarthy was able to progress through the concussion protocol enough to be listed as a limited participant on Wednesday. He did individual drills but has not yet been cleared for team drills. Max Brosmer took all the first-team reps and remains the most likely starter for this week's game against the Seahawks, but O'Connell isn't yet ready to rule McCarthy out.

Also limited for the Vikings on Wednesday were outside linebackers Jonathan Greenard (shoulder) and Dallas Turner (hip), as well as safeties Josh Metellus (knee/shoulder) and Theo Jackson (neck). Justin Jefferson and Harrison Smith got rest days.

The Vikings are hoping to get Greenard back after playing without their top pass rusher over the last two weeks. Turner has stepped up in Greenard's absence by recording a sack in both games. If either Metellus or Jackson can't play on Sunday, Jay Ward could be in line for more snaps at safety.

Here's the Vikings' full injury report:

The #Vikings first injury report of the week. pic.twitter.com/n5sHys5JQe — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) November 26, 2025

