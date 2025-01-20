7 defensive tackles the Vikings could target in free agency this spring
One of the Vikings' perennial needs in recent years has been more pass-rush production from the defensive tackle position. As they head into another critical offseason after falling short in the first round of the playoffs, that need once again stands out.
The Vikings got incredible play at outside linebacker (Jonathan Greenard, Andrew Van Ginkel) and inside linebacker (Blake Cashman, Ivan Pace Jr.) this year, and all four are under contract next season. But they got basically zero pressure creation from a DT room headlined by Harrison Phillips. Journeyman veteran Jihad Ward led that group with 31 pressures. Ward, Jerry Tillery, and Jonathan Bullard are all unrestricted free agents this offseason.
Interior defensive linemen who can rush the passer are highly impactful, especially when complemented by good edge rushers. The Rams showed that in their win over the Vikings in the wild card round, getting five of their nine sacks from DTs Kobie Turner, Neville Gallimore, Desjuan Johnson, and Braden Fiske. Sam Darnold constantly had pressure in his face in that game. Star tackles like the Chiefs' Chris Jones, the Eagles' Jalen Carter, and the Ravens' Nnamdi Madubuike are big reasons why their teams have had so much success this season.
The Vikings haven't had a true game-wrecker at that position since Kevin Williams' prime in the late 2000s. Their only defensive tackles with at least five sacks in a season since Williams are Tom Johnson (6.5 in 2014, 5.5 in 2015) and Armon Watts (5 in 2021). Recently, they've always had good run-stuffing nose tackles — Linval Joseph, Dalvin Tomlinson, Phillips — but those aren't players who get after the quarterback. They could really use a dynamic three-technique tackle.
Fortunately, the Vikings have over $70 million in cap space to potentially address that need this spring. Let's go over some of the big names to know in this year's free agent DT class.
Milton Williams, Eagles
The best PFF pass-rushing grade among defensive tackles this season belonged to Jones, Kansas City's six-time All-Pro. In second place? Williams, who is poised to cash in this spring after a breakout season for the Eagles. He has a 90.2 pass rush grade, 45 pressures, and five sacks between the regular season and playoffs for a Philadelphia team that will play in the NFC championship game next weekend. A third-round pick in the 2021 draft, Williams is an outstanding athlete who will turn 26 in April. He should be a top target for the Vikings and any other team who needs a pass-rushing DT.
Osa Odighizuwa, Cowboys
There was quite the successful run on defensive tackles in the third round four years ago, between Alim McNeill at pick 72, Williams at pick 73, and Odighizuwa at pick 75. The latter has been a four-year starter for the Cowboys, recording multiple sacks every season and 4.5 this year. His 60 pressures in the regular season were third-most among interior defensive linemen, trailing only Denver's Zach Allen and Jones. Odighizuwa, who turns 27 in August, is right there with Williams atop this free agent group.
Javon Hargrave, 49ers
An older option at 32 years old, Hargrave is a two-time Pro Bowler coming off a season-ending triceps tear in September. He had at least 7 sacks and 60 pressures in three consecutive years from 2021-23, first for the Eagles and then for the 49ers. That included a career-high 11 sacks in 2022, which he parlayed into a four-year, $84 million deal with San Francisco. He isn't technically a free agent yet, but 49ers GM John Lynch has announced that the team will release Hargrave when the new league year begins in March (but is open to him returning on a new deal).
Jarran Reed, Seahawks
Reed has been a consistent producer throughout a nine-year career spent mostly in Seattle. His 48 pressures this season were his most since he had 50 (and 10.5 sacks) in a breakout 2018 campaign. The 32-year-old has been very durable throughout his career and appears to have some good years left in the tank.
Levi Onwuzurike, Lions
Onwuzurike was a second-round pick in that 2021 draft, but he's been outshadowed by McNeill's emergence in Detroit. He missed his entire second season due to a back injury and has just 3.5 total sacks over three years. Still, despite having just 1.5 sacks, Onwuzurike was very good this season for the Lions. He played over 600 snaps and had 45 pressures and 13 QB hits. He turns 27 in March and might just be hitting his prime.
Calais Campbell, Dolphins
PFF's seventh-best grade for a defensive tackle went to Campbell, who had an incredible season at 38 years old. A possible future Hall of Famer, Campbell simply refuses to stop producing. In his 17th NFL season, he had five sacks, 39 pressures, five batted passes, and an 82.3 grade for Miami. It was his 14th career season with at least five sacks. If the ageless wonder wants to run it back for an 18th season at age 39, plenty of teams will undoubtedly be interested.
Javon Kinlaw
The 14th overall pick in 2020, Kinlaw's first few seasons were disappointing and injury-riddled. But he had a solid 2023 season for the 49ers and followed it up with another good year for the Jets in 2024. Kinlaw has had a combined 8 sacks over the past two seasons, putting up at least 30 pressures in both campaigns. The 27-year-old isn't as impressive as the options above him on this list, but he'd likely be a slight upgrade over players like Ward and Tillery.
Others
Jihad Ward, Vikings
Jerry Tillery, Vikings
Sebastian Joseph-Day, Titans
Tershawn Wharton, Chiefs
Poona Ford, Chargers
Solomon Thomas, Jets
