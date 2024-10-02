Aaron Jones is on pace for a Christian McCaffrey-like season with Vikings
Four games into the 2024 season, Aaron Jones has been everything the Vikings thought he could be in their offense when they signed him to a one-year deal in the spring. He's gone over 100 yards from scrimmage in three of four games, averaging 143.5 over the last two. If Jones stays healthy, he's on pace to put up yardage numbers not far off from what Christian McCaffrey did with the 49ers last season.
With 464 total yards heading into Week 5, Jones is on pace for 1,972 over 17 games. Last season, McCaffrey led the league in yards from scrimmage with 2,023. Exactly one player has gotten to the 2K mark in each of the last five years.
Jones is currently sixth in the NFL in yards from scrimmage, trailing Alvin Kamara, Derrick Henry, Saquon Barkley, Jordan Mason, and Nico Collins. That's a big group of players on pace for massive seasons, although Mason would lose his workhorse role with the 49ers if McCaffrey ever gets healthy. Collins looks poised to make a potential push for the first 2,000-yard receiving season in league history.
The only player in Vikings history to ever reach 2,000 yards from scrimmage is Adrian Peterson, who ran for 2K alone in his 2012 MVP season. Second on that list is Dalvin Cook with 1,918 in 2020. Cook had 464 yards through the first four games, exactly the same as Jones' current total.
The key for the 29-year-old Jones will be staying healthy. He's averaged 20 touches per game this season after having 24 and 26 the last two weeks. Jones is putting up 5.0 yards per carry on the ground to match his career mark, and his 8.9 yards per catch is his highest average since 2019. He is thriving in the Vikings' offense and figures to start scoring more touchdowns soon after coming close to the end zone numerous times at Lambeau Field this past weekend.
If Jones plays in all 17 games this year, it's hard to imagine him not at least setting a new career-high in yards from scrimmage by besting his 1,558-yard total from 2019.