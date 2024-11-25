Aaron Jones' TD keeps Vikings from breaking unwanted record set in 1920s
Credit to the FOX broadcast's research team for coming up with an incredible stat during the third quarter of Sunday's game in Chicago. As the Vikings approached the goal line against the Bears, a graphic popped up which noted that a Minnesota running back hadn't scored a rushing touchdown in the second half of 27 consecutive games.
The only team with a longer streak in NFL history? The Dayton Triangles, who were part of the league from its founding in 1920 as the American Professional Football Association until 1929 (and went 18-51-8 during their existence). They apparently went 31 straight games without a second half rushing touchdown by a running back.
That record won't be broken this year. Jones punched in a two-yard score one play after the FOX graphic appeared, preventing the Vikings from matching an unwanted feat from a century ago.
It was the first second half rushing TD by a Vikings RB since Alexander Mattison got one against the Bears in Week 17 of the 2022 season. They went all of 2023 without one, with both of their two total rushing scores after halftime that season coming via scrambles from Josh Dobbs. And they went the first ten games of this season without one, too.
Jones certainly had no idea about that specific stat when he got in the end zone at Soldier Field, but he felt quite relieved nonetheless. It was just his third rushing touchdown of the season, and his first from inside the red zone since Week 1 against the Giants. Between those short TDs, Jones had nine carries from an opponent's 5-yard-line or closer result in -10 yards and a lost fumble.
That fumble came early in Sunday's game. After breaking off a 41-yard run, Jones got a carry from the 1 and was stripped by Bears safety Jonathan Owens for another crushing Vikings red zone turnover. It was the latest and most severe example of Minnesota's inability to run in touchdowns from close range, something Kevin O'Connell was asked about last week. "We've gotta be able to run the football in," he said.
But the Vikings stuck with Jones, and it paid off. He finished with 106 rushing yards on 22 carries and that key touchdown.
"It's hard because I want to get in the end zone so bad," Jones told NFL Network's Stacey Dales about his fumble. "You lose the ball, those are things that get you fired. I can't do that. I gotta be better than that. But I'm glad I got a chance to make up for it, and I told coach 'thank you for sticking with me.' It means the world to me."
And the Dayton Triangles' infamous streak lives on.