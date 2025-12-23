J.J. McCarthy will not play Thursday against Detroit, has hairline fracture in hand

J.J. McCarthy will not play when the Minnesota Vikings host the Detroit Lions at 3:30 p.m. CT on Christmas Day. Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell ruled McCarthy out for the Week 17 game after it was discovered that McCarthy has a hairline fracture in his throwing hand. O'Connell said the injury shouldn't require surgery.

McCarthy suffered an injury to his right hand during Minnesota's 16-13 win over the New York Giants on Sunday. Details about the injury have been murky, but he appeared to hurt himself when his hand struck a Giants defender's helmet during the follow-through of a pass attempt two plays before he scrambled for a 12-yard rushing touchdown.

On the next possession, McCarthy was crushed by an unblocked Brian Burns. He fumbled, and ex-Minnesota Gophers star Tyler Nubin scooped up the ball and returned it for a touchdown. Moments later, McCarthy was getting checked by team trainers on the sideline. He was quickly ruled out for the rest of the game.

Without McCarthy, the Vikings will give undrafted rookie Max Brosmer his second start of the season. He was thrown into the starting role on November 30 when the Vikings lost 26-0 at Seattle. Brosmer had one of the worst performances in modern history, completing 19-of-30 passes for 126 yards, no touchdowns, and four interceptions.

Brosmer played the entire second half against the Giants after McCarthy injured his hand late in the second quarter. Brosmer wound up throwing just nine passes, completing seven of them for 52 yards. He didn't throw a touchdown, nor was he intercepted. He was sacked once.

