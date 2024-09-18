Aaron Jones unveils clever name for Vikings version of the Lambeau Leap
Aaron Jones was about three yards away from his first Vikings touchdown at U.S. Bank Stadium late in the third quarter of last Sunday's game, but Fred Warner had other plans. The 49ers' All-Pro linebacker punched the ball out of Jones' hands for a takeaway that kept San Francisco in the game.
"Fred made an amazing play, honestly," Jones said on Wednesday. "He's one of the best 'backers in the league. ... But I can't let that happen. That's my job to take care of the ball and it won't happen again."
Jones was obviously disappointed that he fumbled, in part because he was looking forward to celebrating his first trip into the end zone at his new home stadium.
"That's all I was thinking, get in the end zone for the first time at the Bank. It hurt even more that it was going to be my first time, my first receiving touchdown from Sam (Darnold) as well. Just came up a little short. But I'll look to get in there this week, and I've got something planned."
Jones spent the first eight years of his career with the Packers, where he did the Lambeau Leap after every touchdown in Green Bay. Perhaps out of habit, he did the same thing after his first TD in a Vikings uniform, which happened early in the season opener at MetLife Stadium.
Expect more of the same from Jones when he scores at U.S. Bank Stadium, which he's hoping will happen on Sunday against the Texans. But instead of the Lambeau Leap, he's calling it the 'Bank Vault.'
"Yeah, the Bank Vault," he said. "The bank is open on Sundays."
Jones was limited with a hip injury during Wednesday's practice, but he said he'll be good to go this weekend. The 2-0 Vikings and 2-0 Texans are set to kick off at 12 p.m. central in Minneapolis.