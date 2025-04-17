Aaron Rodgers undecided, confirms 'good communication' with Vikings' Kevin O'Connell
Aaron Rodgers, clean-shaven and joining ESPN's The Pat McAfee Show from his Malibu home on Thursday, publicly discussed his NFL future for the first time since becoming a free agent — and he didn't fail to talk about the rumors connecting him to the Minnesota Vikings.
Rodgers confirmed he's talked with Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell, but he denied a recent report that says he pitched the Vikings on being a mentor for quarterback J.J. McCarthy.
"There's been a lot of narratives that have not been anywhere near accurate. Starting with the Jets, continuing with something I just read about me pitching something to the Vikings," Rodgers explained. "That's not accurate either. I'm sure there's a lot of sentiment from Packers fans, s***, maybe even Vikings fans about certain things, but no, I've known Kevin forever. I've known Kevin O'Connell since we used to work out [together in San Diego]. I've known him for 17-18 years and we've got a good friendship. We talk outside of just this offseason. We keep in touch during the season, so we've had good communication."
What does it all mean? It means the door is still open for speculation, and as long as the Vikings continue to operate with only McCarthy and Brett Rypien in the quarterback room, there will be some who think Rodgers will end up in purple and gold by the time the 2025 season kicks off. Rodgers only confirmed that he talked with O'Connell, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin and New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll.
Why hasn't Rodgers signed with anyone yet?
"I'm in a different phase of my life. I'm 41 years old. I'm in a serious relationship. I have off the field stuff going on that requires my attention," Rodgers said. "I have a couple people in my inner-inner circle who are really battling some difficult stuff. I have a lot of things that are taking my attention away from football, and that's where I've been focusing most of my attention."
As for all of the rumors, Rodgers says most of them are "bulls***."
"There's been a lot of people assuming they have information about me. That's just not true," he said. "I've been straight up with these teams from the start about where I was at, starting with the money thing. I've told every single one of these teams I've talked to, it ain't about the money. I'll play for [$10 million]. I don't care."
"I wasn't stringing anyone along. I wasn't holding anybody hostage," Rodgers added. "I'm open to anything and attached to nothing, so yeah, retirement could still be a possibility. But right now, my focus has been and will continue to be on my personal life."
Rodgers admitted that he's still in contact with Tomlin, and he said his throwing session with wide receiver D.K. Metcalf was part of his process of doing "due diligence" on the Steelers. When asked by McAfee if the Steelers are the most likely destination if he chooses to play next season, Rodgers reiterated that his personal life is his focus right now.
"I am trying to be open to everything and not specifically attached to anything when it comes to this decision. I'm not holding anybody hostage, I really want to emphasize that," Rodgers said. "I'm just going through a lot in my personal life that has to take precedent at this point. Because that's a big commitment and when the commitment is made, it has to be an all-in type commitment."