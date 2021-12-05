Skip to main content
    December 5, 2021
    Adam Thielen Injured as Vikings Trail Winless Lions 20-6 at Halftime

    This has been a complete disaster for the Vikings, and it started with losing another one of their best players.
    Everything that could've possibly gone wrong for the Vikings in the first half went wrong.

    Adam Thielen was injured less than three minutes into the game, as he got his left ankle rolled up on during his first catch. Thielen was listed as questionable to return and remained on the sideline, but didn't see the field again in the first half and was later downgraded to OUT. He won't return.

    As for the game itself, things just kept getting worse from there. The Vikings failed to capitalize on multiple early opportunities, settling for field goals to take a 6-0 lead.

    Then things went into full-on embarrassing disaster mode as the Lions went on a 20-0 run in the second quarter to take a 20-6 lead into the break.

    The Vikings' offense has been horrendous. Klint Kubiak's playcalling has been terrible, Kirk Cousins has played scared and missed a few throws, and the decision to move Oli Udoh to left tackle hasn't worked out.

    The defense has been equally bad, if not worse, allowing Jared Goff to go 13 for 17 for 185 yards and two touchdowns. The Lions haven't even converted a third down and they're winning this game by multiple scores. Yes, the Vikings have a bunch of injuries, but that doesn't excuse a performance like this.

    The Vikings have 30 minutes of football to figure it out and turn things around. If they lose this game, it wouldn't be surprising to see people lose their jobs. This has been a disgraceful effort so far.

    Follow along here for live updates in the second half.

