After slow start, Byron Murphy Jr. is balling out for Vikings in contract year
Four games into this season, Byron Murphy Jr. led all NFL cornerbacks in yards allowed and missed tackles, according to Pro Football Focus. He also had dropped multiple potential interceptions. Despite forcing a couple late turnovers in the win over the Packers, it was mostly a rough first month for the 26-year-old in the second season of a two-year deal with the Vikings.
Five games later, Murphy has put that behind him and is thriving for Minnesota — and reviving his value in a contract year in the process. After picking off Mac Jones late in Sunday's win over the Jaguars, he has an interception in three consecutive games, tying his career-high with four on the season. He's also tied with Baltimore's Marlon Humphrey for the interception lead among cornerbacks this season.
Murphy was the Vikings' highest-graded player in Jacksonville, earning an 89.1 grade that stands as the highest single-game mark of his six-year career. He was sticky in coverage all game and was only targeted twice, with one of those resulting in his latest pick.
The statistical differences between Murphy's first four games and the last five are stark. (For the record, PFF coverage stats are not perfect).
* First 4 games: 37 targets, 28 receptions, 352 yards, 2 TDs allowed; 9 missed tackles, 1 INT, 2 PBU
* Last 5 games: 25 targets, 17 receptions, 139 yards, 0 TD allowed; 2 missed tackles, 3 INT, 2 PBU
The last time Murphy gave up even 30 yards in coverage was in the Jets game in Week 5. For the season, he's up to a 71.4 overall PFF grade, which ranks 14th out of the 64 corners who have played at least 400 snaps (teammate Stephon Gilmore is 43rd with a 60.7 grade). Murphy has been the Vikings' best cornerback, and if he keeps this up, he'll get paid quite nicely in the spring — assuming Minnesota doesn't ink him to a midseason extension like the 49ers just did with Deommodore Lenoir.
The Vikings are big fans of not just Murphy's playmaking ability, but his versatility to play both outside corner and in the slot. He's spent about 65 percent of his snaps this season playing out wide opposite Gilmore, but he moves into the slot when Shaq Griffin comes onto the field in three-CB personnel groupings.
"Especially with Steph and Shaq here, Murph really gets to be in that location where I think he's so incredibly impactful," Kevin O'Connell said. "We've got some good nickel, inside players in this league right now, whether they're safety types that are dropping down there as that fifth DB or true nickels like Murph, where he's got the corner skill set, he's a willing and able tackler, great instincts, great ball skills. And then on those early downs, when it's him and Steph outside, those guys are playing really well right now."
The Vikings' defense, which leads the league in DVOA and opponent EPA per play by wide margins, was back to its dominant ways against the Jaguars. Part of that can be traced to the return of linebacker Blake Cashman. But Murphy also deserves a lot of credit for the way he's played recently. The Vikings need him to keep it up.