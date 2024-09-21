An acrimonious departure, but Stefon Diggs should expect a warm welcome on his return to Minnesota
Stefon Diggs returns to U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday for the first time since leaving the Minnesota Vikings in 2020, and despite the circumstances of his departure he should receive a warm welcome from the Vikings faithful.
Diggs was the top receiver for Mike Zimmer's Vikings, but relationships soured to the point that Diggs began missing team meetings and practices, ultimately culminating with the Vikings trading him and a seventh-round pick to the Buffalo Bills for picks in the first, fourth, fifth and sixth rounds.
Hosting Diggs for the first time since he left has led to some discussion among Vikings fans on social media as to what kind of reception he should get given the way he left the team in 2020. Does that mean boos are possible on Sunday? It's 2024 and polarization is everywhere so you can never rule it out, but the running theme from many is that fans are grateful for the memories he created and the legacy he left.
By "legacy" we don't just mean the Minneapolis Miracle in 2018 – perhaps the all-time great moment in Vikings history – but also the draft picks the Vikings got in return that allowed them to land Justin Jefferson in the 2020 draft, truly making it a "both sides happy" trade.
"He gave me the best sports memory of my life and we got Jets from the draft pick we got when we traded him. I’ve got absolutely zero reason to be bitter," a fan commented on the Vikings sub-reddit this past week.
"Loved him while he was here. His trade got us another WR that I love more lol. 'Diggs should never have to buy a beer in Minneapolis' was said after the miracle and I still believe that. Dude balled out while he was here," another said.
While Diggs has in the past had a predilection for expressing his frustration on social media, ahead of his return to Minnesota he had nothing but kind words to say about the team that drafted him and the state that adopted him.
"I had a great time there. 'Minnesota Nice' is the thing I'm always most thankful for," Diggs said this week. "That was the first team that took a chance on me, drafting me. I had a hell of a time there, the people were amazing. I look forward to going back."
The last time Diggs faced the Vikings he was involved in a titanic duel with Jefferson. We wouldn't say no to a repeat on Sunday.