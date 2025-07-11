Inside The Vikings

Analyst says Vikings' rebuilt offensive line could be NFL's best

The Vikings' offensive line has a chance to be an excellent unit if everyone is healthy.

Will Ragatz

Jun 10, 2025; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Vikings offensive tackle Brian O'Neill (75) and guard Blake Brandel (64) practice during minicamp at the Minnesota Vikings Training Facility.
Jun 10, 2025; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Vikings offensive tackle Brian O'Neill (75) and guard Blake Brandel (64) practice during minicamp at the Minnesota Vikings Training Facility. / Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
The Vikings made a point to go out and load up their offensive line this offseason. They signed former Colts standouts Ryan Kelly and Will Fries in free agency, then used their first-round pick on Ohio State's Donovan Jackson to complete an overhauled interior trio. Paired with outstanding tackles Christian Darrisaw and Brian O'Neill, it's a line that has a chance to be very good if everyone is healthy.

How good could it be? Trevor Sikkema and Dalton Wasserman of the PFF NFL Show recently ranked every offensive line in the NFL, and they had the Vikings at No. 7. But Sikkema himself had them at 4, and he thinks the ceiling is even higher than that.

"I truly believe that the Minnesota Vikings could have the best offensive line in the NFL," he said. "This unit is fantastic. I think this offensive line is experienced, it's athletic, and they can run the exact type of run-blocking scheme that Kevin O'Connell wants to in Minnesota. To me, this is one of the most talented offensive lines in the NFL. I think that if these guys are fully healthy as a unit, for a season, there are going to be multiple (statistics) where they are ranked No. 1. I think this unit is that good."

On paper, it's not too difficult to imagine the Vikings having a pretty dominant front five. Darrisaw is good of a left tackle as there is in the league when he's healthy. O'Neill is the model of consistency on the other side. So is Kelly, who is a four-time Pro Bowler. Fries was playing at a very high level early last season before he got hurt. Jackson looks ready to be an effective Day 1 starter.

So why only rank the Vikings seventh?

"It's really just because (the teams ranked above them have) proven it with most of the offensive line that they have right now still established," Sikkema said.

Health is another factor. Darrisaw and Fries are both coming off of major season-ending injuries.

"I think placing them at 7 instead of in the top 5 really just speaks to Christian Darrisaw and Will Fries needing to come back healthy," Wasserman said. "By the end of the year, or maybe even by the end of September if these guys are healthy, we could look at this as solidly a top-five unit. I think that's the only thing that holds it back is the health of those two guys."

