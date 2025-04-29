Anonymous agent tells insider Vikings aren't interested in Asante Samuel Jr.
An anonymous NFL agent told a local insider that the Minnesota Vikings aren't interested free agent cornerback Asante Samuel Jr.
"I will tell you this much. I reached out to a prominent agent, an agent I've had a really good relationship going back a while. He represents, not Asante, but another relatively high-profile, available cornerback," Darren Wolfson began Tuesday during an appearance with SKOR North. "This agent told me on Monday, the Vikings just aren't interested. And this agent thinks nothing is going to happen anytime soon."
Samuel, a 2021 second-round pick, is one of the best cornerbacks available in terms of talent, but there are questions about his health. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo recently reported that the neck and shoulder injury that sidelined Samuel for 13 games in 2024 continues to be a problem.
"It's a medical thing. I've heard that from teams. it is a medical concern for him," Garafolo said on the PHNX Cardinals Podcast, nothing that "there is a red flag" concerning his "neck/shoulder" health.
In four seasons with the Chargers, Samuel has six interceptions with 37 passes defensed and 26 pass breakups. He's a ball-hawking cornerback who has elite skills and is only 25 years old.
The Vikings could still use some help in the cornerback room even though they've re-signed pro bowler Byron Murphy Jr., signed Isaiah Rodgers and Jeff Okudah, and are getting 2023 second-round pick Mekhi Blackmon back from a torn ACL.
"Certainly, I promise, his camp has engaged the Vikings on Asante," Wolfson said.