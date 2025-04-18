Another indication the Vikings are interested in Ohio State's Donovan Jackson
As the Vikings prepare for next week's NFL draft, they're reportedly doing more due diligence on an offensive lineman that has been connected to Minnesota and the No. 24 overall pick by reputable draft insiders
According to insider Aaron Wilson, the Vikings hosted Ohio State guard Donovan Jackson on one of their top-30 visits. It's unclear when the visit took place, but Wilson noted that Jackson visited his hometown Houston Texans on Wednesday, having previously met with the Vikings, Giants, Eagles, Titans and Raiders.
Jackson projects as a guard in the NFL. He was elite as a guard at Ohio State and flexed to left tackle when Buckeyes star Josh Simmons was out with an injury this past college football season.
The connection between Jackson and Minnesota appears to be pretty strong. In fact, ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. posted his final mock draft last week and Jackson is the guy he predicts the Vikings to take. In another mock draft he participated in with colleague Field Yates, Kiper Jr. doubled down by again predicting Jackson to Minnesota.
"Minnesota signed guard Will Fries and center Ryan Kelly away from the Colts. It's a big improvement on the interior offensive line. Let's take it a step further. Jackson would replace Blake Brandel at the other guard spot, and he has the versatility to kick outside if needed," Kiper Jr. wrote in his mock.
"He did so this past season when Josh Simmons got hurt for Ohio State. That seems relevant given left tackle Christian Darrisaw is recovering from a left knee injury. Jackson is a plug-and-play interior blocker with great agility and technique; he allowed four sacks over 40 career starts."
Jackson was a three-time All-Big Ten First Team selection. We also recently wrote about former Vikings head coach Mike Tice, who was a longtime, respected offensive line coach in the NFL, thinks Jackson is a stud. He even rated him higher than Alabama guard Tyler Booker, who is among the select group invited to the green room for the draft.
"I think this is a can't-go-wrong player," Tice said of Jackson on the Football 301 Podcast. "How do you miss on the player like this? This player is going to be a good player in the league for quite a while."