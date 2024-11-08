Assessing three Vikings picks in recent early 2025 NFL mock drafts
Even as the focus remains on the incredible season the 6-2 Minnesota Vikings are having, it's never too early to look at a few mock drafts and start learning some names who could be options as first-round picks in April.
Heading into Week 10, the Vikings hold the 28th overall pick. They may ultimately want to trade back out of that pick and add more volume, as they only have two fifth-rounders and a projected third-round compensatory pick right now, but they also might choose to stay put and get the fifth-year option on the rookie contract of a potential difference-maker.
Let's take a look at three Vikings selections at pick No. 28 in recent mock drafts, with commentary from the writer and then my own personal analysis.
Michigan DT Kenneth Grant — Josh Edwards, CBS Sports
"Defensive coordinator Brian Flores has pushed the defense to its limits and gotten fantastic results, but BandAids at cornerback and undrafted free agents fulfilling key roles will only last so long. Kenneth Grant can help Minnesota limit the opponent's ground game while allowing the collection of pass rushers to thrive."
The Vikings' most glaring need on defense, which went unaddressed at the trade deadline, is a big tackle who can stop the run AND generate some interior pressure. Right now, they've got Harrison Phillips and Jonathan Bullard leading that room as run-stuffers without much pass-rush juice, but Brian Flores' defense could go to another level with a havoc-wreaking DT in the middle. For that reason alone, I like this pick.
Over the last two seasons, Grant has had 10 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, and 9 passes defended. The 6'3", 339-pound lineman is a big-time athlete who might be one of two Michigan DTs (Mason Graham) selected in the first round.
Kentucky DT Deone Walker — Nick Baumgardner, The Athletic
"Walker hasn’t been able to keep up his ridiculous pressure rate of last season (51), but he’s also moved around more up front as a true junior. While playing much more inside than over tackles, the 6-6, 345-pounder with quickness has remained a massive problem for opposing offensives."
Walker is somehow even bigger than Grant. He's one of the largest players in all of college football and is a remarkable athlete for his size. Walker has had a slightly quieter junior year after having 7.5 sacks and 13 total TFL last season, but he's still a very impressive NFL prospect who doesn't turn 21 until March. The big guy can move.
Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty — Bleacher Report Scouting Department
"Boise State's Ashton Jeanty is a legitimate top-10 talent regardless of position in the projected 2025 draft class. However, it's always tough to find the right fit for a running back based on how teams want to invest in the position. The Minnesota Vikings are already a successful team. They seem to have two quarterbacks whom they could build around in the coming years. Whether Sam Darnold continues as is or J.J. McCarthy takes over next season, both can benefit by having a ball-carrier of Jeanty's caliber sharing the backfield."
Whether it's realistic or not, this would be ridiculously fun. You've probably heard about Jeanty, the NCAA rushing leader who has 1,606 yards from scrimmage and 21 touchdowns in 8 games this year. He's an extremely exciting running back prospect with vision, burst, agility, contact balance — really everything you look for at the position. The only knock on him is that he plays in the Mountain West, but he had 200 yards and 3 touchdowns in a close loss against current No. 1 Oregon back in early September.
The Vikings could aim to re-sign Aaron Jones next offseason, but what about adding a dynamic running back on a rookie contract to pair with J.J. McCarthy? With Justin Jefferson, T.J. Hockenson, and Jordan Addison on the outside, defenses couldn't load the box to stop a player like Jeanty. However, while it's fun to think about, it does seem like there's a good chance that Jeanty will comes off the board a good bit earlier than the back end of the first round, despite playing a somewhat devalued position in the modern game.