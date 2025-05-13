Inside The Vikings

At least one Vikings player isn't thrilled to have two international games

Jonathan Greenard's Instagram comment might reflect the view of many Vikings players.

Will Ragatz

Jan 13, 2025; Glendale, AZ, USA; Minnesota Vikings linebacker Jonathan Greenard (58) against the Los Angeles Rams during an NFC wild card game at State Farm Stadium.
Jan 13, 2025; Glendale, AZ, USA; Minnesota Vikings linebacker Jonathan Greenard (58) against the Los Angeles Rams during an NFC wild card game at State Farm Stadium.
The Vikings, it was announced on Tuesday, will become the first NFL team to ever play back-to-back international games in different countries when they take on the Steelers in Dublin and the Browns in London on consecutive Sundays this fall.

There are actually real competitive advantages that come with that unique part of Minnesota's 2025 schedule, considering they aren't losing a home game and will be quite accustomed to the time zone by the second week of their trip.

But that doesn't mean players have to like it. One Vikings player, star pass rusher Jonathan Greenard, doesn't seem particularly excited by the prospect of a lengthy stay in Europe later this year. He commented "Smh" (shaking my head) on an Instagram post relaying the news.

Vikings OLB Jonathan Greenard isn't thrilled to be playing two consecutive games abroad this fall.
Vikings OLB Jonathan Greenard isn't thrilled to be playing two consecutive games abroad this fall.

While Greenard certainly isn't representative of the Vikings' entire locker room, it wouldn't be surprising if the majority of players aren't too thrilled by this unusual two-week arrangement. It'll mean disruption of their usual routines in Minnesota and some extended time away from their families. In total, the Vikings may end up spending ten or more days outside of the United States during this trip.

NFL players like Greenard are compensated quite well, so no one is going to suggest that having to go play a couple football games overseas is some sort of cruel or unusual punishment. But that doesn't mean it's ridiculous for him or others to be slightly displeased by this news. Players with young or school-age children can't necessarily just fly their whole family — or even their partner — out for a ten-day vacation in Ireland and England.

The Vikings will almost certainly have a Week 6 bye following the conclusion of the trip, which will help them recover and get ready for the rest of the season in the United States. But while the organization is publicly expressing its excitement to play in these two international games, some Vikings players might not be big fans.

