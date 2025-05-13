Confirmed: Vikings will play Steelers then Browns in Dublin and London
The games will be kicking off at 8:30 a.m. CT.
The rumors were true: the Minnesota Vikings will play two international games back-to-back during the 2025 NFL Season, facing the Pittsburgh Steelers in Dublin and then the Cleveland Browns in London.
Kevin O'Connell's team will travel to Ireland to face the Steelers – and potentially Aaron Rodgers – in Week 4 (Sept. 28), before hopping across the Irish Sea to take on the Browns at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in Week 5 (Oct. 5).
in doing so, the Vikings will become the first NFL team to play in back-to-back international games in different countries.
Kickoff times will be bright and early in America, with both starting at 8:30 a.m. CT.
Both games will be televised on NFL Network.
