Confirmed: Vikings will play Steelers then Browns in Dublin and London

The games will be kicking off at 8:30 a.m. CT.

Adam Uren

Oct 6, 2024; London, United Kingdom; The Box 9 Drumline performs before the NFL London Game between the New York Jets and the Minnesota Vikings atTottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Oct 6, 2024; London, United Kingdom; The Box 9 Drumline performs before the NFL London Game between the New York Jets and the Minnesota Vikings atTottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The rumors were true: the Minnesota Vikings will play two international games back-to-back during the 2025 NFL Season, facing the Pittsburgh Steelers in Dublin and then the Cleveland Browns in London.

Kevin O'Connell's team will travel to Ireland to face the Steelers – and potentially Aaron Rodgers – in Week 4 (Sept. 28), before hopping across the Irish Sea to take on the Browns at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in Week 5 (Oct. 5).

in doing so, the Vikings will become the first NFL team to play in back-to-back international games in different countries.

Kickoff times will be bright and early in America, with both starting at 8:30 a.m. CT.

Both games will be televised on NFL Network.

