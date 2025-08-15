Back in Minnesota, Stefon Diggs opens up on past, growth, and 'drama' label
Back in Minnesota, wide receiver Stefon Diggs is feeling nostalgic.
"A little nostalgic. Seeing the fans and seeing the little kids, it was a little Minnesota Nice-like," Diggs told Dianna Russini on Scoop City while his new team, the New England Patriots, battled the Vikings in joint practices Wednesday and Thursday in Minnesota.
The Vikings picked Diggs in the fifth round of the 2015 draft and he went on to star in Minnesota for five seasons, posting two 1,000-yard seasons and scoring 32 touchdowns — none more memorable than his walk-off "Minneapolis Miracle" to beat the Saints in the 2019-20 playoffs.
Through it all was a hint of drama. Cryptic posts on social media followed by reports that he didn't like how he was being used in head coach Mike Zimmer's run-first offense, Diggs was ultimately traded to the Buffalo Bills in the deal that gave Minnesota the draft pick they used on Justin Jefferson. It was a win-win for all parties as Diggs earned First Team All-Pro honors in his first season playing alongside Josh Allen in Buffalo — and the Vikings got Jefferson, who is on pace to become one of the best receivers in NFL history.
Still, Russini asked: "When you look back at your time in Minnesota, is there anything that you wish you did different?"
"Not necessarily," Diggs said. "Obviously everything happens for a reason. I built a lot of key relationships that made me who I am today. If I did anything different, I wouldn't be the player or the man I am right now. Growing pains. Being a young player, being a young adult. Figuring it out for yourself. I don't really have a dad, a father figure, so I kind of figured it out as I went. I don't look back and say I wish I did something differently. I built some real good relationships. There's some great people in Minnesota. That's why I kind of still come back here with a smile."
Subscribe: Sign up for the free Vikings On SI newsletter
His response about not having a dad growing up led to Russini's next question: "You say no father figure. Do you have one of those now?"
"I feel like I've had 'em throughout my life, that I've taken tidbits here and there as far as how they father and how they've led their life, but everybody's different," Diggs answered. "I try to just take bits and pieces, just like as a receiver I take bits and pieces from other receivers. Try to add to my game. I've always said I'm not Julio Jones, I can't be Julio Jones, but I can learn breaking and catching and doing things aggressively. But just like life, it's a learning curve."
How does he feel when people say he comes with drama?
"Take it with a grain of salt. The many teams that I have been on, the players on your team and the coaches will tell you that I'm a professional, I work hard. They've never doubted that. They've never doubted was I good player or was I a professional. Did I work hard? Did I approach the game the right way? They've never said that." Diggs said.
"If they call me diva because I wanted the ball, I'm literally will to take that. As a receiver, you should want the ball. As far as character-wise, I've been a great teammate. I've treated everybody like family. I've treated everybody like brothers. I take it with a grain of salt. And I've got big shoulders. I'm willing to take it."
Diggs won't suit up Saturday, but he will be on the sideline for the preseason game between the Vikings and Patriots at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.