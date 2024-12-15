Bears rule out starting LT Braxton Jones against Vikings with concussion
The Bears have ruled out starting left tackle Braxton Jones for Monday night's game against the Vikings due to a concussion. He won't travel with the team to Minneapolis, Chicago announced on Sunday afternoon.
Jones has started 11 games this season and been one of the Bears' best offensive linemen. His 80.0 PFF pass blocking grade ranks 21st out of the 73 offensive tackles who have played at least 300 snaps this year.
With Jones out, Chicago's LT will presumably be Larry Borom, who started two games in Jones' absence earlier this season. He has also appeared at right tackle. Borom has a 53.3 PFF pass blocking grade in 2024 and has been charged with 6 sacks and 14 pressures allowed in just 3 games, so that's an advantageous matchup for Jonathan Greenard, Andrew Van Ginkel, and the Vikings' entire pass rush.
Bears No. 2 RB Roschon Johnson and backup interior offensive lineman Ryan Bates are also out with concussions this week. DT Gervon Dexter Sr. is out with a knee injury, while No. 1 RB D'Andre Swift is listed as questionable with a groin injury.
For the Vikings, cornerback Stephon Gilmore is questionable with a hamstring injury. The inactive lists will be out at 5:45 p.m. on Monday.
