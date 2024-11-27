Bears safety: Justin Jefferson's quiet game caused by 'Jaylon Johnson effect'
Justin Jefferson had his quietest game of the season in last Sunday's Vikings win over the Bears. He caught two passes for 27 yards, one of which came in overtime. Across 67 career games where he started and didn't leave due to injury, this was just the sixth time Jefferson has been held below 30 receiving yards.
The good news for the Vikings' superstar was that he drew two pass interference flags, his teammates Jordan Addison and T.J. Hockenson combined for 276 yards on 15 catches — which was made possible by the defensive attention Jefferson was commanding — and the Vikings won their fourth consecutive game.
Afterwards, a quote that Jefferson actually said last Thursday made the rounds on social media, with many sharing it as if he said it following the game. The unique way he's defended by opponents has been a topic of discussion in recent weeks, and Jefferson was asked at his weekly press conference how he would cover himself if he was a coordinator.
"I would do the same," he said with a laugh. "It's either let everybody else go off or let Justin go off, I'ma let everybody else go off. That would be my game plan."
On Wednesday, Bears safety Jaquan Brisker quote tweeted a graphic with that line from Jefferson. "This is actually called Jaylon Johnson effect lol.. so he couldn’t go off," Brisker wrote. "Jaylon continues to show he is 1 and is the best CB in the league. Give him his flowers."
Johnson is a very good cornerback and there's obviously nothing wrong with a player praising his teammate, but Brisker's depiction of events doesn't exactly line up with the reality of what happened on Sunday in Soldier Field.
Both of the DPI penalties Jefferson drew came against Johnson. The first one went for 35 yards and set up a Jalen Nailor touchdown that was open because Johnson was shading back towards Jefferson in the end zone.
Johnson also allowed a key 20-yard reception to Jefferson during the Vikings' game-winning drive in overtime. All throughout the game, the Bears had one or sometimes two additional defenders giving Johnson help covering Jefferson. That's a big reason why Addison (162 yards, TD) and Hockenson (114 yards) were able to go off.
"(Jefferson) takes coverage from us to let us be able to do our jobs," Hockenson said after the game. "They continued to keep a guy over top of him. That guy's a dog. The best receiver probably ever. We're all so fortunate to be able to play (with) him."
Take PFF grades for what they are, but Johnson received a season-low 43.2 grade that was the lowest mark of any Bears starter on Sunday. Brisker, who has been out with a concussion since Week 5, did not play.