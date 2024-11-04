Big game vaults Justin Jefferson back on top of NFL receiving charts
After snatching seven passes out of the air for 137 yards on Sunday Night Football against the Indianapolis Colts, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson once again sits atop the NFL leaderboard in receiving yards.
Through eight games, Jefferson's 783 receiving yards ranks No. 1 in the league. In second place is his former college teammate at LSU, Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, with 717 yards. With 48 receptions, Jefferson is tied with Detroit's Amon-Ra St. Brown for the 10th-most catches in the league. Jets receiver Garrett Wiilson leads the NFL with 60 catches.
What's interesting is that Jefferson and St. Brown have the same number of catches but Jefferson has 319 more yards. That's a product of leading the NFL with 15 receptions for 20+ yards. He added five catches of 20+ yards against the Colts (20, 22, 24, 21 and 41 yards, respectively).
What's he on pace for? He's averaging six catches for 97.8 yards and 0.625 touchdowns per game. If he maintains those averages and plays in the final nine games of the regular season, he'll add 54 catches, 880 yards and five or six touchdowns. Add it all up and it would put him at 102 catches for 1,663 yards and 10-11 touchdowns.
That type of season would narrowly be the second best of his career. It would fall short of his Offensive Player of the Year season in 2022 when he finished with 128 receptions for 1,809 yards and eight touchdowns, and it would edge out his 2021 season that saw him haul in 108 passes for 1,616 yards and 10 touchdowns.