Bills QB Josh Allen Expected to Start vs. Vikings

The Bills didn't elevate Matt Barkley from their practice squad, which tells you Allen is playing.
The Vikings will be facing Josh Allen, after all.

When Allen — who is dealing with an elbow injury — didn't practice on Wednesday or Thursday, it looked like Case Keenum would get the start against his former team. But Allen was able to practice in a limited capacity on Friday, and now he's in line to start.

If there was any question about Allen's availability, the Bills would've elevated No. 3 quarterback Matt Barkley from the practice squad. They didn't do that, which tells you Allen is playing.

Per Ian Rapaport, Allen "is able to grip a football and he did some throwing on Friday."

Allen playing makes this a much tougher test for the Vikings. The 2020 MVP runner up is one of the truly elite quarterbacks in the NFL, possessing an incredible arm to go along with great size (6'5", 237) and athleticism. He's gone 43-20 as a starter since 2019. Allen has thrown for 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions this season, adding four more touchdowns on the ground. He ranks third in the NFL in QBR, PFF grade, and EPA per play. He leads the league with 21 big-time throws, per PFF.

Ed Donatell's defense is in for a major challenge against Allen, whose top targets include Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis, and Dawson Knox. The Vikings will have to defend him without Dalvin Tomlinson and Cam Dantzler. Rookie Akayleb Evans will be making his first career start.

If the Vikings are able to upset Allen and the Bills on the road, it'll be easily their most impressive win of the season.

