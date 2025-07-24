Breer: Darnold, Jones departures 'may be a blessing in disguise' for Vikings, McCarthy
The Vikings entered the offseason with a conundrum at quarterback to sort out. Coming off a career year, Sam Darnold earned the right for $100+ million contract — but it likely wasn't going to come from Minnesota, who had drafted J.J. McCarthy with the No. 10 overall pick in 2024. That meant that Daniel Jones, who signed with the Vikings late last season after his release from the Giants, was the only other option outside of a Hail Mary featuring Aaron Rodgers.
Minnesota reportedly offered both Darnold and Jones deals to stay, but as it played out, Darnold jetted off to Seattle on a three-year, $100.5 million deal, and Jones took an opportunity to battle for the starting job in Indianapolis. With the Rodgers rumors flaming out, the keys to the franchise were handed to McCarthy.
It's a series of events that Sports illustrated's Albert Breer thinks "may be a blessing in disguise" for the Vikings.
"As a result, McCarthy has taken all of the first-team reps since the start of spring and has found his voice as a leader on the team," Breer reported Thursday while visiting Vikings training camp.
"The Vikings are seeing a player who is improving day by day, making gains drill by drill. He’s shown himself to be a fast processor. He’s been consistent in making anticipatory throws, and the coaches have worked hard on trying to make him more proficient at layering the ball into tight windows, and taking miles per hour off his fastball at times. So, he’s got a full head of steam going into camp, with the plan being to let him take steps naturally while relying on a strong offensive roster and scheme."
Coming off a 14-3 season, the Vikings shored up weaknesses on the roster and are poised to build off their 2024 campaign, aiming to avoid the step back that most teams employing a first-year starting quarterback take. It's a lot of pressure to place on the shoulders of a 22-year-old, which is why letting McCarthy focus on being the leader of Kevin O'Connell's high-powered offense may end up working out in the both the short and long term.
"The Vikings will utilize the run game, play-action off of it, quick throws and the screen game to ensure McCarthy can go out there and play. They hope the volume Brian Flores’s defense throws at him will help accelerate his development," continued Breer. "No one’s going to ask him to be Superman. The Vikings, as good as they’ve been over Kevin O’Connell’s first three years, have the luxury of not having to do that."
Of course, that's only a luxury until the Vikings need McCarthy to be Superman in the fourth quarter of close games. Can he put on the cape and be more than a game manager? We'll all find out together in real time.