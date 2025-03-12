Brett Favre encourages Aaron Rodgers to sign with the Minnesota Vikings
- Most reports indicate Rodgers is deciding between the Steelers and Giants.
- Favre played 16 seasons in Green Bay before spinoffs with the Jets and Vikings.
If Aaron Rodgers is willing to give Brett Favre a second chance to be his mentor, Favre is willing to offer advice. Actually, the second chance has nothing to do with it. Favre just happened to go on cable television and encourage Rodgers to sign with the Minnesota Vikings if he's given the chance.
Rodgers is reportedly weighing his options, with the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Giants supposedly the two teams with the best chance to get him. However, NFL insider Michael Silver is on record saying the Vikings remain a possibility after Daniel Jones signed with the Indianapolis Colts.
"By all means, sign with them. They got a really good football team. They're loaded at pretty much every position," Favre said on Fox News. "They made it to the playoffs last year. They got a tremendous fan base, much like the Packers. If you get the opportunity, that's a good place to win. Of course, you gotta play the Packers then."
Favre spent 16 years in Green Bay and then one in New York with the Jets before signing with the Vikings in 2009 at the age of 40. Rodgers played 18 years in Green Bay and has spent the past two seasons with the Jets.
"Love-hate relationship at its best," Favre said of the border rivals. "That's what makes it such a great rivalry. I got to see it from both sides. It made me appreciate both sides even more. If he gets an opportunity, why not?"