Brian Flores won't leave Vikings unless it's the 'right' head coaching job
Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores intends to take any and all head coach interview requests that come his way over the next several weeks. However, he noted it's not going to be easy to pry him away from Minnesota.
"I plan on taking them all. I plan on sitting down and having conversations with any team that's interested in talking to me about that position," said Flores Tuesday when discussing his name popping up as a popular candidate. "I look forward to talking to people about my football journey. When that time comes, I'll do that but I don't think I'm even allowed to talk to anyone until next week. So, really the focus is on the Rams."
Currently, there are five head coach openings across the league: Chicago Bears, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Jacksonville Jaguars and New Orleans Saints. Flores has so far received interest from the Bears and Jets.
One team he would be interested in coaching is the Patriots, where he worked for years under Bill Belichick before getting his first crack as a head coach with the Miami Dolphins.
"Look I mean, that's talking about going home, where it all started. So, I think that's a place that has a special place, when I talk about my football journey, that's where it started," said Flores. "I would say yes but at the same time that's not up to me as to whether or not they would want to talk to me about that."
The 43-year-old stated that in the midst of a playoff run for the Vikings, he's not shying away from the conversation with his current players, noting that "nothing is off limits" with the group. He also said he's felt he has support from everyone in the building when it comes to the coaching search.
"When I left Pittsburgh, I was looking to work with someone with an offensive background. So I was fortunate to come here with (Kevin O'Connell), who is one of the best in the business," Flores said.
"Kind of watch how he schedules. How he works with the quarterback. That I could bounce questions off him and pick his brain from an offensive standpoint, from how he sees, how he views offense. And he does the same thing with me. So, it's been a great marriage, I would say," continued Flores. "I don't want to leave without saying it's been fantastic here in Minnesota. So it would have to be the right situation for me to leave. For me, myself and my family."
Flores was previously the head coach of the Dolphins, going 24-25 in three seasons. Despite quickly turning around Minnesota's defense last season, he did not receive a single interview request to be a head coach. The Vikings, and Flores, have benefited from that, as Minnesota finished the season fifth in points allowed and tied for first in takeaways.
"Anytime you're mentioned in these kinds of head coaching conversations or receive requests, it's an honor. Definitely don't take that lightly. I look forward to having those conversations, talking to people about my football journey, my leadership journey," said Flores.
Despite the increased interest, Flores isn't taking his eyes off the ball, preparing for a big wild-card game against the Rams on Monday night.
"I also pride myself on being able to compartmentalize, and really prioritize the different things that are happening. ... I'm certainly locked in on the Rams and the things they do. For me, it's always the players that are No. 1, I'm always going to look and do things in their interest first. It's certainly an honor but my No. 1 priority is getting this team ready, or getting this defense ready to play against the Rams."