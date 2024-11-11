Inside The Vikings

Broadcasters, channel announced for Vikings-Titans in Week 11

Joe Nelson

Mar 22, 2014; Spokane, WA, USA; truTV announcer Spero Dedes after a men's college basketball game during the third round of the 2014 NCAA Tournament between the Harvard Crimson and the Michigan State Spartans at Veterans Memorial Arena. The Spartans defeated the Crimson 80-73. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Week 11 NFL battle between the Vikings and Titans will be televised on CBS, though the matchup between squads that are polar opposites — Minnesota is 7-2 and Tennessee is 2-7 — won't result in Jim Nantz and Tony Romo in the broadcast booth.

While Nantz and Romo will be in Buffalo for the Bills-Chiefs showdown at 3:25 p.m. CT, the booth inside Nissan Stadium in Nashville will feature Spero Dedes on play-by-play and Adam Archuleta as the lead analyst. Aditi Kinkhabwala will handle sideline reporter duties.

Kickoff is set for 12:03 p.m. CT and the Vikings, after an ugly 12-7 win over Jacksonville, has opened as a 6.5-point favorite.

The Vikings remain in secodn place in the NFC North, one game behind the 8-1 Lions and one game ahead of the 6-3 Packers. Detroit is a 13.5-point favorite at home against Jacksonville while the Packers are favored by 6.5 points despite going to Soldier Field for a date with the Bears.

If the playoffs started today, the Lions would be the No. 1 seed in the NFC, followed by the Eagles, Falcons and Cardinals in the 2-4 slots due to their respective statuses as division leaders. Minnesota would be the No. 5 seed, followed by the Commanders at No. 6 andthe Packers at No. 7.

