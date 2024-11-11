Broadcasters, channel announced for Vikings-Titans in Week 11
The Week 11 NFL battle between the Vikings and Titans will be televised on CBS, though the matchup between squads that are polar opposites — Minnesota is 7-2 and Tennessee is 2-7 — won't result in Jim Nantz and Tony Romo in the broadcast booth.
While Nantz and Romo will be in Buffalo for the Bills-Chiefs showdown at 3:25 p.m. CT, the booth inside Nissan Stadium in Nashville will feature Spero Dedes on play-by-play and Adam Archuleta as the lead analyst. Aditi Kinkhabwala will handle sideline reporter duties.
Kickoff is set for 12:03 p.m. CT and the Vikings, after an ugly 12-7 win over Jacksonville, has opened as a 6.5-point favorite.
The Vikings remain in secodn place in the NFC North, one game behind the 8-1 Lions and one game ahead of the 6-3 Packers. Detroit is a 13.5-point favorite at home against Jacksonville while the Packers are favored by 6.5 points despite going to Soldier Field for a date with the Bears.
If the playoffs started today, the Lions would be the No. 1 seed in the NFC, followed by the Eagles, Falcons and Cardinals in the 2-4 slots due to their respective statuses as division leaders. Minnesota would be the No. 5 seed, followed by the Commanders at No. 6 andthe Packers at No. 7.