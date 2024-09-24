Broadcasters revealed for Week 4 Vikings-Packers game
For the third straight week, Minnesota sports fans will tune into CBS for their weekly dose of Vikings football.
Kevin Harlan and former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Trent Green will be on the call for Sunday's border battle between the Vikings and Green Bay Packers. It is the duo's second Vikings game already this season, having called the team's Week 2 win over the San Francisco 49ers.
Minnesota takes its undefeated start to Green Bay to take on the 2-1 Packers, who may or may not have starting quarterback Jordan Love back after he suffered a knee injury in the opening week of the season. Sunday's game will be the first time Vikings running back Aaron Jones returns to Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis., where he played for the Packers for the previous seven seasons.
The top game of the weekend on CBS features the 3-0 Chiefs taking on the 2-1 Los Angeles Chargers, with Jim Nantz and Tony Romo on the call.
The Vikings' Week 5 game will be broadcast on NFL Network as the team is set to travel to London to take on the New York Jets; the commentary crew has not yet been announced for that game.
Kickoff for Sunday's Vikings-Packers game is set for 12 p.m. CST.