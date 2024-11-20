Broadcasters, TV channel announced for Week 12 Vikings-Bears game
The Vikings close out their three-game road trip with their annual trip to Chicago to take on No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams and the Bears this week. Coming into the season, many predicted the Bears would take a leap while the Vikings would drop off, but reality has been the opposite of that. The Vikings are currently on a three-game win streak and sit at 8-2 on the year, while Chicago is in the middle of a four-game losing streak and sitting at 4-6 on the season.
The NFC North showdown will be broadcast on FOX with Kevin Kugler handling play-by-play duties and Daryl Johnston as the lead analyst on the call this weekend. It will be the first time the duo have called a Vikings game this season. Kickoff is set for 12 p.m. CT.
According to 506 Sports, all of Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, North and South Dakota and much of Montana and Illinois will receive coverage of the game on their local FOX stations. Portions of Indiana, Missouri, Wyoming and Nebraska will also receive the game. It's the second-biggest FOX game of the early window, trailing Cowboys-Commanders.
After the conclusion of the Vikings game, viewers in the Twin Cities will have access to the Broncos-Raiders game on CBS and the 49ers-Packers game on FOX, which kick off at 3:05 p.m. and 3:25 p.m. CT, respectively. Kevin Harlan and Trent Green will be on the call for Broncos-Raiders. Kevin Burkhardt and Tom Brady will handle the 49ers-Packers game, which is basically a national TV broadcast.
The Vikings sit in second place in the NFC North, just one game back of the 9-1 Lions. The 7-3 Packers trail Minnesota by one game, while the Bears sit last place in the division. If the playoffs started today, Minnesota would have a first-round matchup in Atlanta against former Vikings QB Kirk Cousins and the Falcons.