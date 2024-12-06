Byron Murphy is tired of all the Lions talk
Vikings cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. is sick and tired of all the talk about the Detroit Lions.
After the Lions beat the Green Bay Packers 34-31 in a thrilling matchup Thursday night, Murphy told KSTP's Darren Wolfson on Friday that "Detroit came away with the win. I don't like that."
With the win, the Lions improved to 12-1 on the season, extending their win streak to 11 games.
Detroit continues to stay atop the NFC North as well as the entire conference.
When asked if he would have liked if Green Bay had won on Thursday, Murphy responded, "I don't like it, but I'm not liking all the Detroit talk, right now. I just keep hearing it over and over. So, I'm just over them. I'm over Green Bay, too. But, you know, Detroit, they're just taking about them too much and I'm just over that as well."
Detroit has been the talk of the league this season as it's lived up to the preseason expectations as one of the favorites this year. While holding the best record in the league, the Lions also have the best point differential (+183) in the NFL.
The Lions have not only won, but done so in style, putting up 40-plus points four times and eclipsing 50 points twice. More recently, the Lions have extended their win streak while dealing with a flurry of injuries that have depleted their defensive depth.
With a win on Sunday, the Vikings can keep pace with Detroit, remaining a game behind the Lions with a Week 18 game between to two sides still to come at Ford Field in Detroit.
"I feel like some plays, Green Bay could have did better but, you know, that's football. Things happen and Detroit won the game. We'll see them soon," Murphy said.