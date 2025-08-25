Caleb Williams gets bulletin board material from Rich Eisen before Bears-Vikings opener
Caleb Williams might very well have a giant chip on his shoulder when the Chicago Bears trot onto Soldier Field for the Sept. 8 season opener against the Minnesota Vikings. If not, he won't have a hard time finding bulletin board material get motivate him. The latest comes from Rich Eisen.
"This just in: The 1s of the Kansas City Chiefs are way better than the 2s of the Buffalo Bills," Eisen said, noting that he thought the Bears looked great against Buffalo's backups in the second preseason game before shriveling against Chiefs starters last Friday.
"It didn't look good. At all. Caleb and the Bears' offense struggled," Eisen said. "But the conversation that I'm taking away, is what Ben Johnson was saying after the game about his offense and also Caleb taking a sack early on in this game and calling it for what it is."
"Sounds like good protection," Johnson said slyly when a reporter asked about Williams taking the sack after about five seconds of clean protection.
Williams finished the game against the Chiefs 11-of-15 passing for 113 yards and a touchdown. He only took one sack, but Eisen wasn't impressed with what he saw.
"Listen, I'm just saying, I dig the coach, man. I dig it," Eisen said of Johnson. "Very direct. Get rid of the football. Hit your foot and boom. Because, I'm assuming, again, just knowing I'm not an All-22 person, but I know the way coaches talk and certainly if they're the ones scheming it up, somebody's probably open. If the protection in question is going to be there, Ben Johnson's offense, more likely than not, somebody's open. Second level, outlet, deep ball... somebody's open. I'm sure that's part of Ben Johnson's frustration.
"And we'll see, man, because somebody's coming to bring up the heat right away and his name is Brian Flores. That's the first game for the Chicago Bears, Week 1."
The Chiefs have a strong defense but Flores has had an entire offseason to prepare for Williams and the Bears in Week 1. That gives him the element of surprise in addition to a ferocious pass rush led by Jonathan Greenard and Andrew Van Ginkel — and a much-improved defensive interior with Jonathan Allen and Javon Hargrave.
"There is one blitz-happy sort of dude coming who is going to make Caleb Wiliiams make decisions fast," Eisen continued. "And I guess if Ben Johnson wants him to hit the back foot and go, it might be helpful. I don't know. We'll see. But the offensive line and its protection and Caleb's decision-making skills are going to be tested fast in front of the whole country."
Sept. 8 can't get here soon enough...