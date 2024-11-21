Caleb Williams prepared to take shots against aggressive Vikings defense
The Vikings defense will get their first chance to go up against Bears franchise quarterback Caleb Williams on Sunday. While the defense has been making life miserable for opposing quarterbacks this season, Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores isn't underestimating the struggling rookie.
"Obviously, he's super talented but it's the QB mobility that stands out to me and the off-script plays," Flores said of Williams at his Tuesday press conference.
Williams has completed 61% of his passes for 2,016 yards, nine touchdowns and just five interceptions for the Bears this season. He has also rushed for 306 yards, good for second on the Bears behind running back D'Andre Swift.
"When you've got a quarterback like that... you can be in the perfect position, you can have the perfect call, perfect technique, perfect fundamentals, perfect leverage, and he spins out and next thing you know it's a ball down the field to really good receivers, who can go up and get it," Flores explained. "We got to do a really good job just from a pass rush awareness standpoint, trying to keep him in the pocket. But every team, every week is saying the exact same things. He's a really good player."
With the Bears floundering at 4-6, having already fired their offensive coordinator, Williams hasn't had the easiest of goes during his rookie campaign. It won't get any easier against a Vikings defense that has been lights out over the past three weeks.
Minnesota's defense held Joe Flacco, Mac Jones and Will Levis to 58% passing while allowing just one passing touchdown, a 98-yard bomb by Levis last Sunday. And the Vikings have intercepted those quarterbacks four times while registering 11 sacks.
It's as difficult of a test as Williams has faced this season.
“I think obviously he’s going to blitz you,” Williams told Chicago media on Wednesday. "He's the king of the cover-zero blitz and finding a bunch of different ways to do it."
The Vikings lead the league in blitz rate, sending more than four rushers on 37.7% of defensive snaps while also limiting opposing teams to the third-fewest points and the seventh-fewest yards.
"Us being decisive and us having a plan for all of that. Then from there, get the ball to your playmakers, run the ball well and efficiently," Williams continued. "From there, when they give you shots, give you explosive plays, you make those plays."
Accoridng to PFF, the Bears rookie has completed just 55.9% of his passes when blitzed this season, but he's only thrown one interception on 111 attempts when facing a blitz.
Williams has also been credited with four big-time throws and just three turnover-worthy plays when facing the blitz. His 67.3 passing grade against the blitz is 21st in the league, just behind former Bears QB Justin Fields (68.0) and narrowly above fellow rookie Drake Maye (67.7).