Cam Bynum's latest viral celebration mimics Olympic breakdancer Raygun
Nobody in the NFL has put more time and thought into their on-field celebrations this season than Vikings safety Camryn Bynum.
Bynum's latest gem came late in the fourth quarter of Sunday's win over the Jaguars. When he ranged back and hauled in an interception off of Mac Jones, he knew exactly what he was going to do. It was time to bust out his well-rehearsed impression of Rachael "Raygun" Gunn, the Australian breakdancer whose funky moves became iconic this summer at the Paris Olympics.
Bynum nailed all the details, and unsurprisingly, the internet loved it.
"It's been a while since I've had a celly, so I'm like 'I gotta go crazy with this one,'" Bynum said after the game. "I wish I had a little more time, I would've done the whole dance, but trust me, I've got another one coming."
Bynum has already built quite the highlight reel of celebrations this season. He hit an Usher-inspired dance after an interception against the Texans in Week 3, did a backflip after a fumble recovery in Green Bay in Week 4, and then he and Josh Metellus went viral with the handshake from The Parent Trap in London in Week 5.
But he had gone the last three games without an interception or fumble recovery, so he'd been saving this one for a while. Bynum nearly got to break it out last week after a pick, but the play was negated by a defensive penalty. He promised to deliver the following week — and he did.
"I've got at least three ready every game, just in case I get a three-turnover game," Bynum said. "I have to use them wisely, but trust me, I've got a few more in the tank."
The internet will be waiting with anticipation to see what Bynum has planned for his next celly.