Cam Robinson signing with Texans; Vikings in line for another comp pick

Robinson is headed to Houston, where he'll replace Laremy Tunsil at left tackle.

Will Ragatz

Jan 13, 2025; Glendale, AZ, USA; Minnesota Vikings tackle Cam Robinson (74) against the Los Angeles Rams during an NFC wild card game at State Farm Stadium.
Jan 13, 2025; Glendale, AZ, USA; Minnesota Vikings tackle Cam Robinson (74) against the Los Angeles Rams during an NFC wild card game at State Farm Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Former Vikings left tackle Cam Robinson is signing with the Houston Texans, according to multiple reports. It's a one-year deal worth up to $14.5 million, according to FOX Sports' Jordan Schultz, which puts the Vikings in line for another valuable compensatory selection in the 2026 NFL draft.

After Christian Darrisaw went down with a season-ending injury last October, the Vikings pulled off a trade with the Jaguars to land Robinson, a 2017 second-round pick who was in his eighth year with Jacksonville. Minnesota sent a conditional 2026 fourth-round pick to the Jaguars for Robinson and a conditional 2026 seventh-rounder.

The Vikings got solid production out of Robinson over the final ten games of the regular season, and will now be able to recoup the pick they sent to the Jags by receiving a comp pick, provided they don't sign an additional qualifying free agent. That was always part of the long-term calculus of trading for Robinson, who provided much-needed short-term help at left tackle on a team that wound up winning 14 games.

Minnesota is currently in line to receive two valuable comp picks in next year's draft. Sam Darnold's departure will likely give the Vikings the highest-ranking comp pick (third round, No. 97 overall) for the second consecutive year. Robinson leaving should result in a fourth or fifth-rounder, depending on the baseline value of his contract with the Texans.

Houston traded longtime LT Laremy Tunsil to the Commanders this offseason, so Robinson should step in at that spot and be a key piece of the offensive line in front of C.J. Stroud on a contending team.

The Vikings are hoping to have Darrisaw back at 100 percent prior to Week 1 of next season, but if he isn't, veteran swing tackle Justin Skule can step in and hold that spot down until Darrisaw is ready.

