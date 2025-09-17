Can the Vikings’ offense expose the truth about the Bengals’ defense?
While there's no question that Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins present significant problems for opposing defenses, is the Cincinnati Bengals' defense as good as the metrics suggest they are?
According to ESPN Insights, the Bengals have allowed opposing quarterbacks to post a 38 QBR, which is second best in the NFL through two weeks. The Bengals are also tied for the second-most interceptions with four and they're applying pressure despite a 4% blitz rate, which is lowest in the NFL.
The data points from Pro Football Focus are similar.
- 7th in total defense
- 15th in run defense
- 10th in coverage
- 13th in pass rush
- 13th in tackling
On the flip side, the Vikings rank dead last in total defense and 31st in run defense and tackling. They're also 30th in coverage and 25th in pass rush, according to PFF.
What's more likely: The Bengals are good and the Vikings are bad on defense, or the opposite?
The Bengals are actually good on defense or the beneficiary of facing Joe Flacco and Trevor Lawrences in the first two games of the season. Remember, this is largely the same Bengals defensive personnel that finished 25th in yards allowed per game (348), while only six teams allowed more points per game (25.5).
Of 34 quarterbacks that have played so far this season, Lawrence and Flacco rank 22nd and 28th in QBR, respectively. In passer rating, Flacco ranks 30th and Lawrence is 28th. Those are two early Christmas gifts that help make a questionable Bengals defense look better than it actually is.
Of course, the Vikings are sending backup Carson Wentz and a bang-up roster against them this week, so it could result in more of the same. However, if you zoom in a little more on the Bengals' early success you'll find some good fortune on their side.
Through two games, Cincinnati is allowing the third highest third-down conversation rate in the league at 51.7%. Helping them cover that up is four interceptions, including a critical one in the red zone against Lawrence in Week 2. The pass by Lawrence was terrible, giving Dax Hill an easy pick in the end zone.
Lawrence's second interception came on what one might refer to as a "hospital ball," as his receiver going over the middle would've been obliterated by two defenders had he simply attempted to catch the ball. Instead, the ball was tipped and picked off by safety Jordan Battle.
Cincy's two interceptions in Week 1 were the result of Browns receivers tipping catchable passes, with the deflections landing cozily in the Bengals' paws.
There's no evidence to suggest the Bengals won't keep getting lucky deflections or help from poor QB play when they face the Vikings, but if Wentz can avoid the boneheaded plays and surehanded receivers like Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen don't drop the ball, the good fortune the Bengals have had might run out.
A critical factor that will impact Wentz's ability to make accurate throws is the left tackle situation. If Christian Darrisaw doesn't return for the Vikings, it could result in all-world edge rusher Trey Hendrickson getting a chance to wreck the game against Justin Skule (concussion) or Walter Rouse.
Hendrickson leads the Bengals with 14 pressure through two weeks. The next best in creating pressure have been Joseph Ossai (6) and B.J. Hill (5). Nobody else has more than three.
In other words: If the Vikings can stop Hendrickson, they'll have a legit chance to expose the Bengals defense for what it really is.