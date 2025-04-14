Could he fall to 24? Vikings show interest in Michigan cornerback Will Johnson
Will Johnson is believed to be one of the best cornerbacks in the 2025 NFL draft. It's long been thought that he'll likely hear his name called before the Minnesota Vikings have a turn to pick at No. 24, but that isn't stopping Minnesota from doing its due diligence on the All-American.
According to KSTP's Darren Wolfson, the Vikings had defensive backs coach Daronte Johnson at Johnson's private workout on Monday. Johnson was limited to six games this past season at Michigan due to a turf toe injury, and a strained hamstring kept him from participating at Michigan's pro day.
NFL draft analyst Dane Brugler says Johnson didn't run a 40-yard dash, but he did produce a 37-inch vertical and a 4.33-second time in the short shuttle. He described Johnson as "very smooth" in positional drills.
Johnson was believed to be a top-10 pick before the season, but there is now drama in the rumor milll that he could fall because he didn't run the 40-yard dash. On top of that, The Ringer's Todd McShay has been told that Johnson was running the 40 in the "high-4.5's."
"Considered a top-20 pick by zone-heavy defensive teams," McShay said before Johnson's Monday workout. "A sniper with his eyes forward and playing the ball in front of him. But limited when back is turned to the QB (lacks recovery speed and struggles to track the ball down field). He’s reportedly been running in the high-4.5’s in training, which explains not running a 40. Damn good football player in the right scheme!"
We'll see what happens in the next 10 days before the draft, but all of the mocks currently have Johnson going in the top 20. But if he does slide to 24, Brian Flores' defense in Minnesota might be perfect for Johnson.
The Vikings are clearly focusing on cornerbacks ahead of the draft. In free agency, they signed Isaiah Rodgers and Jeff Okudah while also bringing back Pro Bowl corner Byron Murphy Jr with a contract extension.
Throw in the return of 2023 second-round pick Mekhi Blackmon from an ACL injury and last year's undrafted training camp star Dwight McGlothern, and the 2025 Vikings have some talent in the cornerback room.
The Vikings have also hosted a bunch of cornerbacks ahead of the draft, including Zion Childress of Kentucky, Zemaiah Vaughn of Utah, and Shavon Revel Jr. of East Carolina.